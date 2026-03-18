The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
12h

"JPM approach as it represents to them a quasi-US govt arm"

https://i.imgflip.com/adfm34.jpg

"Those who own the country ought to govern it."

- First Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court

From founding, folks. From the siting of the White House and the US Treasury right next to each other, sharing a fence line and security today.

Epstein and all we are becoming familiar with is a continuation of what was being designed for the US before the ink was even dry on the US Constitution. Particularly the Bill of Rights. Highly contentious when the first ten amendments were adopted. Those who lost that debate set about finding ways to prevail in a long game. How are they doing?

I know my Bill of Rights no longer exist. Plandemic taught me how foolish and naïve I was to believe in the myth.

Reply
Share
Consumate Consumer's avatar
Consumate Consumer
14h

Been reading a lot of your essays over the last few weeks and thought about the reason for Noam Chomsky being brought into the fold. Possibly for knowledge on linguistics and advising (knowingly or unknowingly) on how certain use of language can steer certain groups of people. Useful for social Cybernetic feedback and relating to use of Social Causes. Or perhaps Epstein seeking the point of view from someone on the "American left". Maybe just to create noise.

Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture