The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Rypke Zeilmaker
7h

Maybe you can also find a link between the Epstein files and the 'High Level Panel of Eminent Persons' of the UN, that established the Post 2015 Development Agenda (aka the SDG's) with David Cameron as it's president, and John Podesta in the board. (and 'our' Paul Polman, the green saviour who pocketed tens of millions of bonuses at his time at Unilever)

Or is it in the Podesta files?

It seems Cameron was picked because the Miliband-administration pioneered with the Social Bond programme in 2010, followed by 'Diaspora Bonds' through the African Development Bank, and later even 'Refugee Bonds'

Polman went on to form his multinational coalition 'Imagine', the John Lennon-song that was sang by Shakira at the launch of the SDG's in New York. Imagine = 'the great reset', own nothing and be happy, no country, no religion, no possession, except the one who promotes it was pocketing bonuses by the multimillions

The Peace Palace of the Carnegie Foundation in The Hague holds the 'Imagine Tree' where you can post your wishes for 'the better world'

Rypke Zeilmaker
8h

Again a post as if a whole newspaper board worked on it for days and you seem to spit it out in hours; excellent

You may have seen how in the year 2009, the Ariane de Rothschild firm brokered the 'blended finance' deal with the Maldives (Net Zero in 2020), going viral with their underwater conference prior to the COP15 in Copenhagen

At this COP the Green Climate Fund was prepared by the Dutch delegation (Maas Goote) before being launched at Cancun in 2010.The Dutch have been instrumental in the financialisation of 'debt to history' (combating 'inequality') through Jan Tinbergen's acolyte in politics, Jan Pronk at least since 1972 and 'Reshaping International Order' (why was the Earth Summit in 'RIO' in 1992)

https://www.greenclimate.fund/about/timeline

Ofcourse, Maldives never went Net Zero in 2020, but the goal was established: 107 million euro of public development bank funding for greenie stuff already in 2021, backing up private investments

https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2021/07/12/towards-a-sustainable-net-zero-future-in-maldives

Blended Finance in action, a safe haven of subsidies

