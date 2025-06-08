The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Sep 19

Wikipeadia calls Alfred Zimmern 'a prominent liberal thinker' 😂😂😂

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