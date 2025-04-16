The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stinkhorn's avatar
Stinkhorn
Apr 17, 2025

amazing work escape key. seriously amazing.

Reply
Share
Kolokol's avatar
Kolokol
Apr 17, 2025

You were not kidding when you said “Deep Dive” I always put Golitsyn with the dodgy (to say the least) Bezmentov. I will have to reconsider.

BTW do you have a favorite Adam Curtis video?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture