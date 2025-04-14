The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Dain's avatar
Dain
Apr 15, 2025

This is an excellent and well laid out compilation. I need to re-read and take time to process.

"Translation: representative democracy is out, and in its place comes a new model—built on stakeholder groups, sectoral representation, ad hoc coalitions, and consensus-by-committee. What Brzezinski calls ‘participatory pluralism’ is, in reality, a carefully managed simulation of democracy—one that replaces voters with CSOs, NGOs, foundations, industry reps, and academics."

Mike Benz is constantly pointing out the "consensus building" process between institutions in private / gov / NGO sectors as being what is considered the real work behind the scenes to decide how to run things in the world, and indeed what they are referring to when they say that anything which upsets this process is a threat to 'our democracy' - this for example then turns free speech which questions the institutions into dangerous mis/disinformation, and makes the legitimate popularity of any isolationist / populist / nationalist leader across the West a danger to 'democracy'.

The above seems to paint a picture that this system and philosophy might have emerged with more awareness and / or intent by those involved than I had previously imagined.

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Martin Neil's avatar
Martin Neil
Apr 15, 2025

Excellent review.

In the UK a shady organisation called "Common Purpose" was set up and became notable for its 'behind the scenes' organising. I hadnt realised how large it had become. Are you aware of it?

From Perplexity.ai -

Common Purpose is a UK-based, global not-for-profit organization founded in 1989 by Julia Middleton. Its mission is to develop leaders who can cross cultural, institutional, and social boundaries, both at work and in wider society[2][3][5]. The organization delivers leadership development programmes and workshops aimed at individuals and organizations seeking to make a positive difference and address complex problems in society[1][2][4].

Common Purpose focuses on fostering skills such as cultural intelligence, inclusive leadership, and the ability to lead beyond one's direct authority. Its programmes are designed for people at all career stages and have reached over 100 cities across six continents, with more than 115,000 alumni worldwide[3][5][8]. The charity is registered in the UK and operates internationally, partnering with businesses, governments, and NGOs to promote equity, inclusion, and innovative problem-solving[4][5][7].

Citations:

[1] Common Purpose United Kingdom| Lead with purpose https://commonpurpose.org/about/locations/united-kingdom

[2] Common Purpose | Lead with a difference https://commonpurpose.org

[3] Our purpose | Our story https://commonpurpose.org/about/who-we-are/our-purpose

[4] About us | Common Purpose | Igniting a spark in leadership https://commonpurpose.org/about

[5] Common_Purpose_UK https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_Purpose_UK

[6] Common purpose - WikiLeaks https://wikileaks.org/wiki/common_purpose

[7] Common Purpose Employees, Location, Alumni | LinkedIn https://uk.linkedin.com/school/common-purpose/

[8] find the right programme for your career - Common Purpose https://commonpurpose.org/what-we-do/personal-development/all-programmes

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