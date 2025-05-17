The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Momo
Mar 20

Thank you. I see a connection in your work to this: An Essay on the Most Important Ideas of Iain McGilchrist , in Unbekoming.

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Thumbnail Green
Sep 22

'it’s not merely a moral call but a spiritual one which requires the appropriate organisation.'

Externalise that hierarchy baby. We are go time. Peter Thiel and friends are very busy revealing themselves at the mo.

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