The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Christine Jones's avatar
Christine Jones
Mar 26, 2025

Superb - thank you. Shared

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Mar 25, 2025Edited

...reading slowly through this, tremendous work!...have u heard... https://youtu.be/xF7EkT-qbG4?si=rxNXyHmyvRKHOgut ... Henry Lamb (rip), also Michael Coffman. (rip), and this is a reduced version of the volume Henry refers to... https://www.gdrc.org/u-gov/global-neighbourhood/ ...it's all the chapters, but reduced...

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