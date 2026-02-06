The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
esc's avatar
esc
14h

unsure why some people want the essay to be about something else - if you want to read about blackmail, then read webb, if you want it to be about eugenics, then you have to go elsewhere because a) there’s no evidence of that in those emails i reviewed and b) eugenics doesn’t explain the system itself

what the essay does is draw direct connections between what epstein was actually up to - setting aside the MSM noise - and what else they were doing while you didn’t watch.

they built a global system of indicator governance, with digital id an eventual requirement, where ‘impact finance’ imposes ‘ethics’ on macro transactions and conditional payment CBDCs will impose at micro.

and that could easily lead to far worse abuses than anything else suggested. in fact, it almost certainly will.

blackmail alone could not have facilitated this outcome. only systems theory could, which incidentally has been a prime focal point of mine.

Reply
Share
5 replies
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
17h

"...the purpose of a system is what it does."

What he "built", is an individualised, algorithmically enforced panopticon (prison "cell"), for every single one of the 8B+ people on the planet.😐🤫🤔

Let that sit for a moment.

If it wasn't so anti-human and morally repulsive, I'd have to almost give a standing ovation for the vision, meticulous, and long-sighted tenacity.

No wonder the collective "nodes" decided to run with it 100% full steam ahead, after his exit (or perhaps even before...🤔😉).

OUTSTANDING PIECE. For those that have a hard time with the convid and "everything you think you know is a lie", reveal/expose.

Then this is your K.I.S.S. explanation- it literally Cuba Gooding Jr's the hell out if it!!! "Show me the money!?"

#hereitis #followthemoney #showmethe$$$

#donotcomply

Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture