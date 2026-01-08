The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Litoralis
3h

Schopenhauer didn't think much of Hegel.

But Schopenhauer can be right, Hegel wrong, and the Totalitarians can still do incalculable damage. They must be convinced they are wrong--or stopped.

Schopenhauer says, "[T]his real world of the cognizable, in which we are and which is in us, will remain both the material and the limit of our discussion: it is so rich in content that it could never be exhausted by even the deepest investigation of which the human spirit is capable."

He continues:

"[I]t will be entirely unnecessary for us to take refuge in *insubtantial negative concepts*, and then somehow make even ourselves believe that we are saying something when we raise our eyebrows and talk about the 'Absolute,' the 'infinite,' the 'supersensible' or any other mere negations ('it is nothing but a negative expression combined with an unclear representation': Julian, *Orations*, 5), instead of which we could just say: 'Cloud Cuckoo-land': but we will not need to serve up these sorts of empty, covered dishes."

That is, Hegel serves up empty, covered dishes.

It is important to know *that* Hegel believes *what* Hegel believes, but Schopenhauer, at least, thought Hegel's beliefs were empty, Cloud Cuckoo-land.

The mischief-making Escape Key has so extensively documented is, similarly, based on insubstantial negative concepts, perhaps the most obvious being the closed system; Schopenhauer, by contrast, thought this real world "could never be exhausted."

The Totalitarians must fail.

(The quotes above are from Schopenhauer's *The World as Will and Representation*, Volume 1, Cambridge, 2010, p. 299.)

Binra
9h

Yes; critique as blueprint.

The rational structuring of the mind becomes the context and the means OF a mind-problem seeking external resolution by 'changing the world' rather than integrating mind within being.

The first premise of the article - of integration to social organisms - is the result of an extended reach over an environment of explicated order via the structuring of identification in surrogate power—the power given to ideas, agreements and contracts, as distinct from indigenous power which is integral to being ot to mind as it DOES - not as it thinks or masks itself to be.

All the above represent an invocation and use of the mind to solve inner conflicts externally as an explicate representation of an inner or implicate order. The desire to make concrete as the setting of a will over life, nature—and others attempts the 'fixing' of a past framed by lack, deprivation, denial and treachery. Such a 'self' is then operating as a countermeasure to its own explicate projections. It is this sense of self-defence that operates invisibly as a convergence of controls set over and against the very life that remains the source of power, and thus operates progressive death as a fulfilment of 'historic progress'.

Pre modern thinking has no concept of 'progress', for it recognised and participated in the wholeness of cyclic, spiral and spiritual unfoldment.

The basis for wholeness or unified purposed can not be structured - but as a reset of a Humpty Dumpty syndrome. To put this another way, Mind is not a structure excepting it engages in such concept as its chosen or accepted identification or 'self-fulfilment'.

By living from internalised structure, we choose to not live from wholeness - which is of a living creative presence that cannot be controlled - because there is no 'other' to it. The prior nature of being to the artefacts of thought is as a timeless or implicate order to a process of reflective representations of time and place.

Our capacity for vested identifications with masking social order at cost of direct and shared appreciation for being is the addiction of a mind to its own thinking - such as to run a blind mechanism of masking manipulation as a private and personal self-gratification. It is these 'identities' that collectivise in death as 'salvation' from hated and feared life.

The wish to project and target hateful and painful conflict away from a sense of self-control is a reflex of persistence in patterns of evasion and delay, costs sacrifice of wholeness to save the mask — or idol of -a surrogate self.

That we release conflicts or die in them is the progressive pain of living a lie.

The living unfoldment and emergence runs beneath the radar of a control-mindset, that by its own self-definitions knows not what it does.

Sharing or agreement IS the power by which communication and exchange is both given and received as one in value - not in form. But the decision to share in the fruits of a lie given power, trust or acceptance as true - runs a counterfeit 'reality'.

It might be evident that apart from being, we are focussed in and responsive or subject to 'realities' of mostly internalised and invisible beliefs, running stealth or 'unconscious' for the purpose of protecting self-illusions seeking power, love, joy, peace, justice or fulfilment. That this runs a futile inversion is not an insight that an ongoing addiction wants to face, own or truly address. Better then the 'problems' by which to join in 'solutions' that maintain some face of control?

The truly moral dimension is truth - not accusation of sins to the 'othered'.

That what we be-live as our body our mind and our world, actually runs a form of 'dispossession' is easily lost to the attempt to save even the little that we hath.

The comprehensive exposures of systematic and circular reasoning in Escape Key's work is best applied to the recognition of the use to which we put the mind - and let run as if our own.

It is hard to question the experience of reality that we unconsciously make, but the experience of 'reality breaking down' or even 'reality as a vector of threat' ought to tell us that it is not reality in truth that is insane, but our mind or making of an experience of reality. The paradox here is that the recognition of this fact is the awakening of a light of sanity - from which a process of true re-integration with reality can be recognised and accepted - regardless the kicking and screaming of a 'resistance' to love's honesty - in this situation, in this place, in this relationship...

