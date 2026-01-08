The Social Blood
In the 1840s, Moses Hess read Hegel and spotted something he’d missed.
Hegel argued that history moves toward organic unity — that society evolves into a coherent whole, eventually unified through the state. Hess agreed with the fundamental vision but questioned the facilitating substrate. Laws and institutions work too slowly, depend on consent, and meet resistance. If society was really becoming an organism, something else must perform the integration.
To Hess, that something was money.
Hegel’s Problem
Hegel thought history had a direction1. People start out scattered, then gradually unify — families, communities, nations, and eventually a state that isn’t just a government collecting taxes and fighting wars, but something more akin to a living body aware of itself and acting as one.
The problem was practical. How do you actually get millions of people to function as a unified whole? Governments can pass laws and enforce them, but that’s coercion — you can compel obedience but it won’t create coherence. A body works because its parts are interdependent, not because they’re forced to cooperate.
Hegel never identified what that something was. He described what unity would look like without explaining what would produce it2.
The Hess Inversion
Hess was a Young Hegelian3 — a radical who accepted Hegel’s framework but wanted to ground it in something concrete. Ludwig Feuerbach4, had already flipped Hegel’s theology on its head: God wasn’t a real being expressing himself through humanity. God was a projection — humanity’s own qualities, externalised and worshipped as though they belonged to someone else.
Hess applied the same logic to economics. In his 1845 essay ‘On the Essence of Money’5, he argued that money plays the same role in everyday life that God plays in religion. Both are human capacities turned into external powers that seem to control us. ‘What God is to theoretical life’, Hess wrote6, ‘money is to practical life in this inverted world’.
But he went further. He called money ‘the social blood’ — the circulatory fluid of the social organism. People relate to society the same way organs relate to a body. Cut them off from the circulation and they die. Their life exists only through connection to the whole.
This was Hegel’s organic unity with an actual mechanism underneath it. Money was already doing what the state was supposed to do — involved in every transaction, every relationship, every exchange, coordinating behaviour, making people interdependent, keeping the social body functioning. The organism Hegel imagined wasn’t a future achievement but something already running, with money as its circulatory system.
Critique as Blueprint
Hess supposedly meant all this as an attack. Money was ‘the congealed bloody sweat of the wretched’. It turned human creativity into a dead thing that then bossed its creators around. The answer, he thought, was to abolish money entirely.
But the problem with critique is that to attack a mechanism, you first have to explain exactly how it works. Hess mapped how money integrates, how it coordinates, how it makes people dependent on the whole. He drew the blueprint, then called for demolition.
The structural insight doesn’t care about his intentions. If money really is the social blood, then whoever controls its circulation controls the organism. You don’t need to persuade people or win elections. You don’t need to pass laws and visibly enforce them. You just need to control what flows and to whom.
Hess said he wanted to abolish money and achieve genuine unity7. Read it the other way and you perfect money and complete the integration. Georg Simmel8 would later read the same structural insight toward liberation — money as abstraction freeing individuals from personal bonds of dependence. But that branch wasn’t later integrated with infrastructure.
The Genealogy
Once you grasp this inversion, history starts to make sense.
Marx picked up where Hess left off. He built his critique of capitalism on the same foundation — money as congealed labour, capital accumulation as alienation. But Marx also named the institutional lever. Plank 5 of the Communist Manifesto9 calls for ‘centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly’. Centralise credit and you control the circulatory system. This wasn’t utopian prescription. The Bank Charter Act of 184410 had already begun handing the Bank of England a monopoly on currency issuance. Marx was describing an architecture under construction.
Lenin made it operational. His slogan was ‘universal accounting and control’11 — the dictatorship of the proletariat would manage society through total surveillance of production and distribution. Every transaction recorded, every flow monitored, every allocation planned. Why coerce when you can simply administer? Socialism, Lenin wrote, was ‘merely state-capitalist monopoly which is made to serve the interests of the whole people’12.
Bogdanov turned it into a general theory. He called it tektology13 — a universal science of organisation. All systems work the same way, whether biological, social, or technical. Society is just another organism to be managed through measurement, feedback, and coordination. The planner becomes an information processor optimising the whole.
Leontief made it calculable. His input-output analysis14 tracks every flow of materials and value through an economy — which sectors feed which, where resources go, in what quantities. The technique won a Nobel Prize15 and became standard national accounting. It rendered the social organism’s metabolism visible in spreadsheets.
Invert Leontief and you get something more ambitious. Instead of tracking productive flows through a national economy, track risks to ‘Spaceship Earth’ as a whole. Now the entire planet can be modelled, planned, controlled — and balanced. That word matters, because balance is what Hess called ethics. Selfishness is imbalance; the individual pursuing his own ends disrupts the organism. The cure is integration so complete that deviation becomes impossible, and ethics and control converge.
Today we call it the Circular Economy16: cradle-to-grave traceability, mass measurement of material flows, feedback control to eliminate waste by design. The language is environmental, but the architecture is closed-loop accounting — society as a system to be optimised through comprehensive measurement of everything that circulates.
Each figure added a piece: Hess identified the mechanism, Marx named the institutional lever, Lenin operationalised surveillance, Bogdanov systematised the organisational science, Leontief made the flows calculable, Boulding’s Spaceship Earth17 popularised closed-loop thinking on a planetary basis, and the Circular Economy supplies the policy rationale. The thread running through all of them is the Hessian insight that social integration routes through circulation, and whoever controls circulation controls the organism.
The Completion
The Bank for International Settlements is now building what it calls the Unified Ledger18. Central bank reserves, commercial bank deposits, government bonds — all merged onto a single programmable platform, with every transaction conditional on compliance with criteria like ‘planetary stewardship’ or ‘social justice’. This is Hess’s ethical socialism made operational: the moral criteria aren’t an add-on, they’re the point. Selfishness is the pathology, integration is the cure, and money is the medium through which the cure is administered.
The organism Hegel dreamed about can now come to exist in practise — through CBDCs with conditionality checks embedded. The ‘social body’ Hess described — where people relate to society like organs to a body — becomes technically buildable once every transaction has to pass validation against criteria set at the centre.
The shift from punishment to prevention follows naturally. In traditional systems, you break a rule, get caught, face trial, receive punishment. In programmable systems, non-compliant transactions simply don’t go through. The violation never needs prosecuting — it gets filtered out before it happens. Carnegie’s peace endowments ran on the same logic: design institutions so war becomes structurally impossible rather than merely illegal.
Don’t fight the disease, redesign the organism so it can’t get sick.
This is what Lenin’s ‘accounting and control’ looks like running on digital rails. The dictatorship doesn’t wither away — it becomes the ledger, invisible, automated, embedded in infrastructure that looks like nothing more than technology. Governance becomes clearance: not ‘should we do X?’ but ‘does entity Y meet criteria Z?’ — and the system executes faster than any court can convene to review it.
The same architecture appears wherever governance meets scale: finance, identity, products, climate, health, AI — each implementing an identical topology of standard, gatekeeper, and conditional access.
The Final Piece
Hess was first to put the ethical grammar and the technical insight in the same text — but similar channels exist. Julius Wolf mapped similar territory in 189219, a framework later used when the BIS was founded (1930).
Eduard Bernstein synthesised Wolf’s strands in 189920, and Leonard Woolf carried them into International Government (1916)21 and the architecture of the League of Nations (1919), later passed on to the United Nations (1945).
Michael Laitman’s ‘altruistic communism’22 carries the same ethical grammar through yet another channel — Hess’s opposition of egoism and integration, synthesised with the Zohar’s23 architecture of cosmic repair into a contemporary programme of collective correction.
The framework is everywhere because the structural insight is correct.
But Hess remains the hinge for this particular genealogy. Selfishness is the disease, money is the medium, and the cure is controlling circulation until the organism runs as one.
Everything after him elaborates this core. Cohen’s ‘pure will’24 demanding universality, enforced through an endless task of ethical refinement. Lenin’s accounting and control as the first phase of communism. Bogdanov’s society as a machine to be optimised. The BIS’s programmable compliance-by-design.
The through-line runs straight from Hegel to the BIS. Hegel said society should become like a body, and Hess said money already makes it one — money is the blood. Control the blood supply and you control the body. Everything built since has been completing that control: centralising credit, adding surveillance, making it programmable, embedding compliance in the infrastructure itself.
The 1845 essay that called money ‘the mark of our slavery’ turns out — by Hess’s own ethical grammar — to be the most precise specification for a slavery perfected. Not necessarily because Hess intended it that way, but because critique is also blueprint. He showed exactly how it works while demanding its abolition.
Those who wanted to build rather than abolish simply read the same text differently.
Schopenhauer didn't think much of Hegel.
But Schopenhauer can be right, Hegel wrong, and the Totalitarians can still do incalculable damage. They must be convinced they are wrong--or stopped.
Schopenhauer says, "[T]his real world of the cognizable, in which we are and which is in us, will remain both the material and the limit of our discussion: it is so rich in content that it could never be exhausted by even the deepest investigation of which the human spirit is capable."
He continues:
"[I]t will be entirely unnecessary for us to take refuge in *insubtantial negative concepts*, and then somehow make even ourselves believe that we are saying something when we raise our eyebrows and talk about the 'Absolute,' the 'infinite,' the 'supersensible' or any other mere negations ('it is nothing but a negative expression combined with an unclear representation': Julian, *Orations*, 5), instead of which we could just say: 'Cloud Cuckoo-land': but we will not need to serve up these sorts of empty, covered dishes."
That is, Hegel serves up empty, covered dishes.
It is important to know *that* Hegel believes *what* Hegel believes, but Schopenhauer, at least, thought Hegel's beliefs were empty, Cloud Cuckoo-land.
The mischief-making Escape Key has so extensively documented is, similarly, based on insubstantial negative concepts, perhaps the most obvious being the closed system; Schopenhauer, by contrast, thought this real world "could never be exhausted."
The Totalitarians must fail.
(The quotes above are from Schopenhauer's *The World as Will and Representation*, Volume 1, Cambridge, 2010, p. 299.)
Yes; critique as blueprint.
The rational structuring of the mind becomes the context and the means OF a mind-problem seeking external resolution by 'changing the world' rather than integrating mind within being.
The first premise of the article - of integration to social organisms - is the result of an extended reach over an environment of explicated order via the structuring of identification in surrogate power—the power given to ideas, agreements and contracts, as distinct from indigenous power which is integral to being ot to mind as it DOES - not as it thinks or masks itself to be.
All the above represent an invocation and use of the mind to solve inner conflicts externally as an explicate representation of an inner or implicate order. The desire to make concrete as the setting of a will over life, nature—and others attempts the 'fixing' of a past framed by lack, deprivation, denial and treachery. Such a 'self' is then operating as a countermeasure to its own explicate projections. It is this sense of self-defence that operates invisibly as a convergence of controls set over and against the very life that remains the source of power, and thus operates progressive death as a fulfilment of 'historic progress'.
Pre modern thinking has no concept of 'progress', for it recognised and participated in the wholeness of cyclic, spiral and spiritual unfoldment.
The basis for wholeness or unified purposed can not be structured - but as a reset of a Humpty Dumpty syndrome. To put this another way, Mind is not a structure excepting it engages in such concept as its chosen or accepted identification or 'self-fulfilment'.
By living from internalised structure, we choose to not live from wholeness - which is of a living creative presence that cannot be controlled - because there is no 'other' to it. The prior nature of being to the artefacts of thought is as a timeless or implicate order to a process of reflective representations of time and place.
Our capacity for vested identifications with masking social order at cost of direct and shared appreciation for being is the addiction of a mind to its own thinking - such as to run a blind mechanism of masking manipulation as a private and personal self-gratification. It is these 'identities' that collectivise in death as 'salvation' from hated and feared life.
The wish to project and target hateful and painful conflict away from a sense of self-control is a reflex of persistence in patterns of evasion and delay, costs sacrifice of wholeness to save the mask — or idol of -a surrogate self.
That we release conflicts or die in them is the progressive pain of living a lie.
The living unfoldment and emergence runs beneath the radar of a control-mindset, that by its own self-definitions knows not what it does.
Sharing or agreement IS the power by which communication and exchange is both given and received as one in value - not in form. But the decision to share in the fruits of a lie given power, trust or acceptance as true - runs a counterfeit 'reality'.
It might be evident that apart from being, we are focussed in and responsive or subject to 'realities' of mostly internalised and invisible beliefs, running stealth or 'unconscious' for the purpose of protecting self-illusions seeking power, love, joy, peace, justice or fulfilment. That this runs a futile inversion is not an insight that an ongoing addiction wants to face, own or truly address. Better then the 'problems' by which to join in 'solutions' that maintain some face of control?
The truly moral dimension is truth - not accusation of sins to the 'othered'.
That what we be-live as our body our mind and our world, actually runs a form of 'dispossession' is easily lost to the attempt to save even the little that we hath.
The comprehensive exposures of systematic and circular reasoning in Escape Key's work is best applied to the recognition of the use to which we put the mind - and let run as if our own.
It is hard to question the experience of reality that we unconsciously make, but the experience of 'reality breaking down' or even 'reality as a vector of threat' ought to tell us that it is not reality in truth that is insane, but our mind or making of an experience of reality. The paradox here is that the recognition of this fact is the awakening of a light of sanity - from which a process of true re-integration with reality can be recognised and accepted - regardless the kicking and screaming of a 'resistance' to love's honesty - in this situation, in this place, in this relationship...