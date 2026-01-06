The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karin Schroeder's avatar
Karin Schroeder
4h

Remarkable. The 100 sub laws of the Noahide Laws are subject of a podcast I can't find again. It was always the intention to kill everyone in the Roman Empire, meaning Rome west in the north plus New Zealand and Australia, is how I understood it. Just wondering if that is the reason for the lines in the sky. Also, what about pole reversal and why the rush for 2030? Limited rooms in bunkers for sure but there's something missing to all of this somewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Repost King's avatar
Repost King
4h

Please stop. You’re killing it 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture