The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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esc's avatar
esc
Feb 23, 2025Edited

I find it really interesting I'm not at liberty to see all comments wrt this article. I suspect because of a block or similar. However, I still get (occasional) notifications, and the most recent definitely came in.

I deliberately added a crazy quantity of references in this post, because I wanted to indirectly express that none of this can legitimately be truly be called into question. Sure, debate minor points relating to in-depth specifics, but the top-down alignment is nearly perfect. The only thing left to do is argue whether that's by accident or intent.

But if those comments are here for sakes of damage control, I guess I'll double the amount of references for the next post. The alignment here is quite simply far too strong to go ignored.

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Idesgirl
Feb 23, 2025

Stumbled upon the Baha'i faith tenements when I was doing a deep dive on Stephen Greer, self-proclaimed UFO “disclosure" activist. For the record, I do not believe in aliens (other than the demonic kind). I suspected something fishy about Dr. Greer and discovered that he had a past association with Lawrence Rockefeller. He happens to also have strong connections to Baha'i. He spent a considerable amount of time in Israel at their World Center. Dr. Greer appears to be a part of the One World agenda group (although he portrays himself as an activist working to expose the elites) and an “alien” card is still in their playbook.

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