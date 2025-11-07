The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

American presidents have expanded and every year renewed government powers and procedures under a state of emergency declared in the days after 9/11.

The United States, at least, has not functioned since then as the Constitution might lead citizens to expect. Because various aspects of the emergency system remain state secrets, Americans cannot know precisely what their government is doing.

We do know, however, that agents of the US government, nearly all unelected bureaucrats, declared some Americans domestic violent extremists, DVEs.

The Tree of Life is a model, appropriated from kabbalah, used to enable and to clarify communication about a complex, partly covert system of governance and control.

If governance is even partly covert, i.e., resistant to FOIA requests even by senior legislators, at what point does the entire system become qliphothic, therefore, unconstitutional?

