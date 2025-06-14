The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Haris
Jun 16, 2025

Great work, thanks, though it needs multiple readings. 2 questions I have. What do you think about who is behind the plan and why do they want to control everything?

With the advance of AI do they consider seriously depopulation? It was one of the topics in recent bidelberg meeting, I think

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