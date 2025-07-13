The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Martin Neil's avatar
Martin Neil
Jul 14, 2025

I had the privilege of hearing Stafford Beer give a talk in the 1990s when I was a PhD student. It was fascinating stuff. He told us all about his Chilean experience and showed slides with photographs of the Heath Robinson equipment they had available.

At that time I was studying as an apprentice academic but my primary mentors weren't other more senior academics but working engineers who had earned their spurs in the defence industries.

They were the ones who understood systems theory and cybernetics. They also understood the need for autonomy and local control. They saw how large defense projects produced unreliable kit and were always late and over budget. They viewed Beers vision of cybernetics as an answer to this.

But in practice what they got instead was overly rigid centralised planning with unrealistic schedules accompanied by always changing requirements. This environment always played into the hands of the defence contractors who then extracted excess profits from the chaos.

What I discovred was that hiding behind the gloss and sheen of modern technocratic control are more ancient practices of corruption, graft and theft.

You'd perhaps be surprised that systems theory, for social systems at least, is hardly taught now in universities now and virtually unknown in industry. Instead a highly bastardised, dumbed down, shadow of these practices is used instead. KPIs, risk registers, balanced scorecards etc. What these have in common is that they centralise and impose decision making from above. Indeed they actively discourage and ignore causality and complexity, making managers mere cogs in the machine.

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Patricia
Jul 14, 2025

This is fascinating. You keep leading me into rabbit holes I didn't even know existed which is why I subscribed in the first place. On your previous post in reply to a reader's comment you mentioned PPBS. I had never heard of it so I looked it up and started a document intending to dig deeper then here you are today illuminating the subject with tantalising detail. Excellent.

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