The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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JoAnne Stanley's avatar
JoAnne Stanley
Sep 5, 2025

making the world they invented and the acronym titles needed to cover the lies and the controlling mechanisms put into place.....just thank you for your articles. I am on the lookout for making evil a moral certitude aka jabbed or grandma will die.....this section of the program is indeed brilliant. thanks

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