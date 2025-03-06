The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Tboxtango's avatar
Tboxtango
Mar 6, 2025

The Masonic connections need to be thoroughly investigated. But as you have witnessed the power to remove the resources is always the unfortunate consequence. ☝️🙏

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Tim West's avatar
Tim West
Sep 2, 2025

A neat inversion of:

Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low; and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain.

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