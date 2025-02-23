The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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MUNCHY
Feb 24, 2025

Bahá'ís believe in a "single human family" which so fits in with the plans to roll out a digital world run by cybernetics. I expect it was set up with one world government in mind.

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skipper
Feb 24, 2025

How can a non-existent, untrue, false made up pandemic ... reveal an alleged fragility of existing systems or anything else. All it reveals is manipulation of a system set up by manipulators.

The whole progression of this article seems to be oligarchic led thesis vs antithesis leading to synthesis which, I believe, is the method to get to existing systems. Fragility is designed and taken advantage of. It is not a bug. It is desired.

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