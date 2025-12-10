The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AliceEm's avatar
AliceEm
12h

How do you keep producing this volume of research and writing ? That alone blows my mind. You cover the <big picture> structure link in my latest piece. I think of it as an information tapestry fiber art project. Weaving. It's my best hope for organizing my thinking thru time at least. Used the piece that summarizes yr 'architecture' series. Keep pattern recognizing, Repeating the warning about the payment rails social credit until most people can see the risk... thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by esc and others
Lucinda's avatar
Lucinda
8h

The more of your essays that I read, esc, the more I realize that everything we are seeing, and hearing, from everyone, is theater. There were a few that I thought I could continue to hang with; but you've ruined that for me. I was on to the obvious actors who are knowingly deceiving us, but there were a few that seemed smarter than the rest, and not acting... but now I see that they are just clueless... and rearranging chairs on today's Titanic. It's ludicrous. I should thank you for saving me a lot of time. By helping me to see though the nonsense, it forces me to leave them all behind. And I've reached the point where there's no one in my world to talk with about your essays, as no one will keep up. I'm not pretending like I really understand all that you're writing about - I'm a healthnut for goodness sakes - but I figure that over time, I will become familiar enough with the terminology, the mechanisms, and the players, so that I will be able to engage with others, given the opportunity. Right now, I'm in total sponge mode.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture