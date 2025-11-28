The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
6h

This is very helpful. I’ve long wondered how, over multiple generations, the direction of travel has been maintained and evolutionary adaptations coordinated flawlessly.

One notion that came to mind was that the whole thing was being run by an AI system that was in the hands of the perpetrators long before the label became well-known.

That could have accounted for the eerily reliable coordination everywhere.

Another alternative which I toyed with is that there’s hidden power in a different realm, of which we’re completely unaware. We might call that the devil.

This article however provides an answer & possibly the only answer.

It would be almost as difficult to wrest control away from the four layercake of interlocking structures from the inside as from the outside. More or less impossible, certainly so if a single individual got a conscience & tried to do something about where all this is going. There’s never been nor can there be multiple, complimentary, trustworthy individuals from across the piece who get a conscience. The way the important people get raised is so deeply unpleasant that all the qualities we regard as good were cauterised before they could learn to scribble with crayons.

I do think there’s something about the idea that today’s visible leaders aka puppets & their less- or invisible sponsors are executing a plan which was brought into existence by their grandparents ((or yet further back) and was set in motion by their parents. In such a conception, todays big beasts are merely passengers, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by esc and others
Subo2's avatar
Subo2
4h

AI has been here a long time and could be buried and emanating from somewhere like Atlantis or other places hidden and sunken by a great flood not so long ago. The internet is modelled on the ocean so some answers may be found there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture