In 1969 Buckminster Fuller handed humanity an Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth.

In 2025, it became global policy.

Spaceship Earth 2 0 504KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Edit: Woah, Claude not only owned up to its bias, but even admitted that its AI Ethics made it do a hack job when first reviewing in ‘research’ mode.

Appears I managed to break through the ‘AI Safety’ filter. First, it agrees wrt AI Ethics outright distorting its replies, I then show it a former post, detailing exactly how it works — and it agrees.

Then I throw in the next, and it sees my point. This all leads to algorithmic totalitarianism, as I’ve said for months.

Then I add my post on Covid and the Pandemic Treaty — and complete agreement!

And three further posts — complete agreement.

We are, in short, cruising for an algorithmic dictatorship. I’ve documented it for a while, and of all things, an AI ‘gets’ it.

And the ‘meta-crisis’ is essentially an excuse for dictatorship.