The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
3hEdited

"They decide what reality is for enforcement purposes", that line and a few others grabbed and shook me to my core. They have been waiting for tech too caught up to madness and now are just waiting to create a major electrical storm to lower the boom on all of us. Look at the poor Brits and others in Europe being put into a digital cage while at the same time being replaced. We truly are one of the only species that can't wait to attack each other for control and sport. The song Monster by Steppenwolf from 1969 is like looking into a crystal ball and seeing today in action. We are about to embark on the biggest battle of humanities existence, and the odds are against us, but somehow. someway, I feel the better will come out on top. You are a gem and I love leaving your printed material in random places for others to hopefully read and wake the hell up.

Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
4h

https://youtu.be/xHH5b4-_Icw?si=_IlQSLk81TbBG5ss

