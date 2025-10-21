When the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) levies begin on 1 January 2026, most people will see it as just another tariff — a border charge on imports based on their carbon footprint.

What they won’t see is that CBAM is the first layer of a complete control architecture that, when fully deployed, will condition every transaction on carbon compliance — and eventually, any other parameter governments choose to encode.

Whether you call it the ‘permission-based economy’, ‘compliance-based finance’, use the term adopted by the IMF or the Bank of Israel — conditionalPayment, or the term adopted on this substack — ‘conditional economics’, it’s all the same.

It just describes the mechanism from slightly different perspectives. Transactions which only take place, should you clear a given condition, be it related to ‘social justice’, ‘intergenerational justice’ or… ‘environmental justice’.

The infrastructure is being built in public, documented in policy papers and technical specifications from the OECD, the Bank for International Settlements, and the European Central Bank. What follows is how these seemingly separate initiatives — carbon border adjustments, digital product passports, central bank digital currencies, and programmable payment systems — connect to form a closed-loop system for governing economic behavior at the transaction level.

Spaceship Earth, if you will.

The Theory Behind the Machine

Three disciplines from mid-20th century systems science provide the blueprint: General Systems Theory, Input-Output analysis, and Cybernetics.

General Systems Theory defines what’s being managed. The OECD’s recent working paper on CBAM draws the boundary explicitly: EU production covered by the Emissions Trading System plus all imports in covered sectors (currently cement, steel, aluminum, fertilisers, electricity, and hydrogen), along with their upstream supply chains. The system is mapped as a network — countries and sectors are nodes, trade and production relationships are links. Once you’ve drawn that boundary, you can model what happens when you introduce, say, a carbon price shock.

Input-Output analysis provides the propagation math. Using OECD Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) tables mapping trade flows across 76 countries and 45 sectors, combined with greenhouse gas footprint data, the paper runs a Leontief price model. This calculates direct effects (how a carbon price changes steel production costs) and indirect effects rippling downstream (how that steel price increase affects cars, construction, machinery — everything using steel as an input). Figure 7 shows sectoral impacts; Figure 11 visualises indirect value-chain effects — how a border adjustment propagates through users of covered inputs.

Once this propagation math works, you can hypothetically calculate the embedded carbon intensity of any product — not just raw materials at the border, but every finished good downstream. That number — kilograms of CO₂ equivalent per item — becomes calculable, standardised, and enforceable.

Cybernetics closes the loop. Think of a thermostat: sensor (thermometer), comparator (checking against target), actuator (heater on/off), feedback (new temperature reading). The OECD paper’s ‘Mechanism’ diagram shows CBAM operating identically: sensors detect embedded emissions in imports, the comparator checks them against EU carbon prices, the actuator (CBAM levy) makes high-carbon imports more expensive, trade patterns shift, and new data feeds back to adjust parameters.

This is adaptive management — a system that observes outcomes and automatically adjusts to hit targets. Figure 8 shows this explicitly: the free-allowance phase-out schedule through 2034, gradually tightening the system like a ratchet. Set a target (55% emissions reduction by 2030), let the system adjust prices and gates to steer behavior toward that target, measure results, update parameters, repeat.

Six Rails to Lock It Down

Theory requires infrastructure. What’s being built consists of six integrated layers — the ‘six rails’ — organised in three groups that map directly to the theoretical foundations: General Systems Theory defines the system, Input-Output analysis observes it, and Cybernetics controls it.

Layer 1: Defining the System (General Systems Theory)

Rail 0 (Pre-Rail) : Standards — what we measure. ISO 14067 and Lifecycle Assessment methodologies define how to calculate product carbon footprints. CBAM’s method differs in specifics, but ISO/LCA standards are the likely domestic bridge via product passports. Without agreed measurement standards, you cannot define system boundaries or compare performance — you need a common unit of account.

Rail 1: Digital Identity — who’s who, what’s what. Control systems need to know exactly which entity produced which product at which facility. EU Digital Product Passports, mandatory for batteries from 18 February 2027 and expanding to other categories, create this: every item gets a credential — a QR code, NFC tag, or blockchain anchor — linking it to its carbon data, producer, and compliance status. These use the W3C Verifiable Credential standard, making them machine-readable and cryptographically verifiable. Digital ID parameterises the nodes in the network.

Rail 2: Accreditation — who’s authorised. CBAM requires accredited verifiers to certify emissions declarations. This creates a trust graph — authorised certifiers, approved methodologies, recognised data sources. Only accredited entities can make claims the system accepts as valid. Accreditation defines the boundary of legitimate system participants

These three rails define the system boundary and its components — exactly what General Systems Theory requires.

Layer 2: Observing Propagation (Input-Output Analysis)

Rail 3: Data — the sensors. OECD ICIO tables updated annually, facility-level monitoring and reporting (MRV systems), product passport data streams — this is the telemetry layer feeding the system’s sensors. As product passports roll out, this becomes continuous and granular: not just ‘steel has X intensity’ but ‘this batch from this facility has Y kgCO₂e’ (e=equivalent). Data captures the flows through the network that I-O analysis models.

Rail 4: Audit & Assurance — the comparator. CBAM lets importers provide actual measured emissions data or fall back on OECD-calculated default values (sector/country averages). Declared values that beat defaults save money — but implausibly low declarations trigger audits. This variance mechanism compares claimed performance against expected performance (the OECD’s Leontief model baseline), flagging outliers for investigation. Defaults create a cost floor unless you verify lower. Audit checks observed flows against modeled propagation.

These two rails observe and validate system flows — exactly what Input-Output analysis requires to track how changes propagate through the network.

Layer 3: Enforcing Control (Cybernetics)

Rail 5: Finance — the actuator. CBAM quantifies this precisely: the executive summary projects approximately €14.7 billion per year at €80/tCO₂e if trade flows don’t change. But finance extends beyond simple charges. Project Rosalind, a joint initiative of the Bank for International Settlements and Bank of England, has developed a functional API for programmable payments which allow third parties to release payments based on conditions. The Bank of Israel’s Digital Shekel documentation describes the same capability through conditionalPayment functionality.

Rail 6: Procurement — the mandate cascade. Once metrics exist, governments and corporations can require them. EU green procurement rules favor low-carbon bids. Corporate sustainability mandates require supplier carbon reporting. Retailers can make carbon credentials a condition of shelf access. This cascades through supply chains: to sell to a major buyer, you need the credential. Your suppliers need it to sell to you. Figure 7’s propagation effects show exactly how this flows down every tier. Procurement doesn’t just observe the network — it shapes behavior by making compliance a condition of participation.

These two rails apply corrective force to steer system behavior — exactly what Cybernetics requires for closed-loop control.

The Stack as Adaptive Management

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT (closed-loop governor) │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ CYBERNETICS: Control │ │ • Procurement (mandate: cascade requirements) │ │ • Finance (actuator: prices, locks, incentives) │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ INPUT-OUTPUT: Observe & Calculate │ │ • Audit (comparator: variance detection) │ │ • Data (sensors: telemetry streams) │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ GENERAL SYSTEMS THEORY: Define │ │ • Accreditation (boundary: who’s authorised) │ │ • Digital ID (nodes: who/what in the system) │ │ • Standards (metric: common unit of account) │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Each theoretical layer requires specific infrastructure. GST needs standards, identity, and accreditation to define what’s being managed. I-O needs data and audit to observe flows and propagation. Cybernetics needs finance and procurement to enforce control. Together, they form adaptive management: define the system, measure its state, apply corrective force, observe results, adjust parameters, repeat.

The OECD paper operationalises GST (system boundary definition), I-O analysis (Leontief propagation math), and Cybernetics (the Mechanism diagram’s sensor-comparator-actuator-feedback loop). The six rails are the implementation layers that make the theory executable at scale.

How Payment Locks Enable Conditionality

Project Rosalind’s architecture creates the foundation without explicitly naming the application. The BIS documentation describes a payment ‘lock’ mechanism — funds are locked in the payer’s wallet, a code is generated, and the transaction completes only when specific conditions are met. What the BIS calls infrastructure, central banks implement as policy.

In a standard digital payment, this operates as a Two-Party Lock: Person A buys from Person B, locking funds and sending a release code to B’s wallet. The architectural shift is the Three-Party Lock. Person A initiates payment, but a third party — a carbon registry, regulatory authority, accredited scheme — receives the lock code and evaluates programmed conditions: Does the buyer have sufficient carbon budget? Does the product meet compliance thresholds? The third party returns approve or deny. If approved, funds release. If denied, the lock expires and money returns to the buyer.

This provides plausible deniability for the BIS. They’re not implementing conditional payments — just a lock mechanism and API endpoints. The Bank of Israel’s Digital Shekel documentation makes this explicit with its ‘conditionalPayment‘ function. The technical elegance is that the same lock mechanism works identically regardless of what’s being checked — carbon budget, water quota, approved merchant category, sanctions screening. The API receives: wallet ID, amount, third-party endpoint. It returns: approve/deny.

Once Three-Party Lock is operational, adding a new condition is just registering a new verification endpoint. No software update to wallets, no change to core protocol — just a policy decision about what gets checked.

From Border to Checkout

CBAM currently operates at the border — importers file declarations, pay levies, goods enter the EU. But the OECD paper explicitly models ‘extension to additional products’ — expanding coverage to semi-finished goods, manufactured items, eventually consumer products. Once that happens, every retail item has a carbon score attached as a verifiable credential.

Combine that with the BIS/BoE Rosalind programmable payment infrastructure. At checkout, two modes become possible:

Mode One — Second Price (the add-on) : Your point-of-sale system scans barcodes and retrieves carbon credentials from product passports. It calculates the basket’s embedded emissions — say, 200 kgCO₂e. A scheme applies a per-kilogram fee based on ETS price or policy rate. ThreePartyLock routes that fee to a carbon offset fund or Treasury; the merchant receives the net. This is sugar tax logic, but automated, applied to every product, and machine-readable.

Mode Two — Budget Gate (the allowance): Your digital wallet checks the basket’s carbon total against a threshold — a monthly budget, a benefit program condition, a municipal climate scheme. If you’re over your allowance, the system either blocks the transaction (CancelLock) or prompts you to purchase offset credits to proceed. If you’re under budget, DrawDownLock releases payment normally.

The actuator has moved from the customs house to the cash register. The comparator runs on every transaction. And the system doesn’t care whether you’re gating on carbon or something else — water use, land impact, biodiversity loss, nitrogen/phosphorus loading, labor practices, … even political compliance. The Stockholm Resilience Centre’s ‘Planetary Boundaries’ framework identifies nine Earth system processes with quantifiable limits; carbon (climate change) is just one. Once the infrastructure exists, loading additional planetary boundaries into the comparator is just a parameter update. The rails work identically whether you’re enforcing carbon budgets, water quotas, or land-use compliance.

What ‘ Circular Economy ’ Really Means

The term ‘circular economy’ evokes recycling and sustainability. But in systems terms, it describes a closed-loop feedback system with the economy as the plant being controlled — Spaceship Earth.

The loop: Sensors (product passports, MRV systems, ICIO data) detect current state. Comparator checks against targets (carbon budgets per Figure 8’s phase-out schedule, procurement specs, emissions thresholds). Actuators (CBAM levies at the border per the executive summary’s €14.7bn projection, payment locks at retail, preferential finance terms) apply corrective pressure. Behavior shifts (buyers choose lower-carbon products, sellers invest in efficiency, trade patterns change per Figure 11’s indirect effects). New data flows back to sensors. Policymakers observe whether targets are met and adjust parameters — expand coverage, tighten thresholds, update allowances. The cycle repeats.

This is adaptive management operationalised. The OECD paper provides the quantitative justification (how much revenue, how much emissions reduction) and the technical method (Leontief propagation math, default factors, verification protocols). That makes it a reference implementation — not just theory, but a worked example that other jurisdictions can replicate.

The Timeline and the Window

None of this is distant future:

1 January 2026 : CBAM financial obligations begin (actual levies, not just reporting)

18 February 2027 : Battery product passports mandatory

2025-2026 : Digital euro legislation expected

Through 2034: ETS free allowance phase-out runs on published schedule (Figure 8)

The EU moves first because it has regulatory capacity and political consensus. The UK follows by necessity — roughly half of UK trade is with the EU, and businesses selling into Europe need CBAM compliance anyway. The Bank of England developed Project Rosalind, so payment infrastructure is ready. A UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism has been announced; while details may differ, structure won’t diverge — compliance costs would be prohibitive otherwise.

Once the EU and UK deploy compatible systems, network effects lock them in. Exporters adopt the standards to access those markets. Other jurisdictions face a choice: align with the EU/UK model and maintain trade access, or face carbon tariffs and supply chain exclusion. Canada, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and Norway are likely next. The United States is conditional on political leadership, but the Inflation Reduction Act already created green subsidy infrastructure, and if the EU and UK move, competitive pressure mounts.

By 2028-2030, this could be normalised across major economies: product passports mandatory, CBDCs operational with programmable features, carbon considerations at checkout routine first in benefit programs and loyalty schemes, then expanding scope. The window for stopping it is during the build-out phase — the next three to four years — not after deployment when businesses have invested billions in compliance and supply chains have restructured around the rules.

What This Enables

Strip away policy language and look at the functional capability:

Universal legibility : Every product carries a score. Every actor has verified identity.

Conditional transactions : Payment release depends on comparator rules — carbon budget, credential status, procurement compliance, anything encodable.

Granular control : Not sector-level or company-level, but per-item, per-transaction enforcement.

Automated execution : No human discretion. The API evaluates rules and returns: approve or deny.

Expandable scope: The same infrastructure that gates high-carbon products can gate anything with a measurable attribute.

The biblical ‘mark of the beast’ passage describes a system where no one can buy or sell without a mark. Whether you see this as prophetic or literary, the pattern is clear: commerce becomes conditional on system legibility and approval. What’s being built is infrastructure that enables exactly that — selective permission to transact, enforced automatically, at scale, with scope determined by whoever controls the comparator’s rule set.

You don’t need a ‘personal carbon ration law’ when payment finality itself is conditional. You don’t need enforcement agents when the payment system simply declines transactions that fail the rules. You don’t need new legislation to expand scope when the infrastructure exists and you’re just updating parameters.

The Choice Ahead

The documents are public. The OECD working paper, Project Rosalind’s API specifications for payment locks, the EU regulations mandating product passports, central bank consultations on programmable CBDCs. It’s openly published policy and technical documentation.

What most people miss is how the pieces connect. They see a carbon tariff, a supply chain transparency initiative, a digital payments upgrade. They don’t see sensor-comparator-actuator-feedback configured as a closed-loop governor scaling from borders to checkouts. When product passports carrying carbon credentials meet programmable CBDCs with ThreePartyLock functionality, you get carbon-backed currency — money whose usability is conditional on carbon compliance. The carbon intensity attached to goods (via product passports) becomes a constraint on the medium of exchange itself (via payment locks). That’s not a carbon tax. That’s carbon as the basis for transactional permission.

The infrastructure is being built right now. The timeline is clear: levies from 1 January 2026, battery passports from 18 February 2027, digital currency rollout through the late 2020s, ETS ratcheting through 2034. The window for democratic resistance, legal challenges, or alternative trade arrangements is narrow and closing. Once systems are operational at scale and economically embedded, reversal becomes politically impossible.

Whether you call this ‘technocratic overreach’, ‘necessary climate governance’, ‘inclusive capitalism‘, ‘carbon communism’, … or Spaceship Earth depends on your values. But what it enables cannot seriously be called into question. The regulations are in force, and the pilots are running.

We have perhaps until 2028-2029 before this transitions from build-out to fully operational deployment. What happens in that window will determine whether this becomes the new normal or whether enough people see what’s being built and decide the cost of that kind of control — however well-intentioned — is too high.

Closing the Loop: From Labor Time to Carbon Time

The system architecture is furthermore compatible with Marx’s concept of ‘socially necessary labor time’ — the average labor required to produce a commodity, which Marx proposed as the true measure of value. Except here, what’s tracked is not human labor input, but carbon dioxide equivalent.

The bridge between them runs through Marx’s Fragment on Machines, which described the historical transfer of human work into machinery — labor crystallised in capital equipment. Once production shifts from human effort to machine processes, energy consumption becomes the measurable proxy for embedded labor. And energy consumption, in a fossil-fuel economy, translates directly to carbon emissions. The carbon intensity of a product thus becomes a modern encoding of the socially necessary labor — now mechanised — required to produce it.

This creates a neat inversion of Technocracy Inc.’s 1930s proposal for ‘energy certificates’ — currency backed by energy consumed in production, measured in joules rather than dollars. What Howard Scott and the technocrats envisioned as energy IN (productive capacity you’ve earned through energy consumption) becomes carbon OUT (environmental debt you’ve incurred through emissions). Both are measuring the same thermodynamic process from opposite ends. Technocracy Inc. lacked the measurement infrastructure to implement their vision. Carbon accounting now has it: continuous monitoring, automated calculation, cryptographic verification, transaction-level enforcement.

What the Victorians tracked in labor hours, what the Soviets attempted to plan through labor vouchers, and what the technocrats proposed to measure in energy units, can now be monitored in kilograms of CO₂e — measured automatically, verified cryptographically, and enforced at the point of transaction.

The infrastructure that eluded twentieth-century planned economies is being built by twenty-first-century carbon accounting. Same cybernetic logic, different units of measure, … vastly superior technical capability.

Anticipated Objections and Rebuttals