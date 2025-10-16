The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elite vs The People's avatar
Elite vs The People
9hEdited

Profoundly important. Thank you!! The freeloading billionaire predators and their influencers have us distracted and fighting each other over their idiotic culture wars while they contruct the digital prison walls all around us to ensure the domination of the few over the many

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
9h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture