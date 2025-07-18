The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Butcher's avatar
Jenny Butcher
Jul 19

I wish I could make it mandatory to read this so more people could understand what's going on in our world today. It's such a shame that most people have the patience of a gnat & would just skim through. Great work, will share around and hope at least some people will read it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Jul 19

This is just so good. I am stunned. I realised early the macro had gone granular and even 10 years ago I said to my wife one day the gov is going to morally manage my firewood and water.

It looks like I'm gunna have to get very good at begging for forgiveness

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture