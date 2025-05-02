The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Global Citizen Education's avatar
Global Citizen Education
May 3, 2025

Paul Caruss (1852-1919), the German-American writer and publisher, was an organizer of the first "Parliament of the World’s Religions, held at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The award in his name will be sponsored by the Carus family, which is best known for its publishing house, Open Court. In announcing the award, Paul Carus’s grandson, M. Blouke Carus, also announced that his family had pledged an additional $1 million in support of the Council for a Par­liament of the World’s Religions, formed in 1988 to organize the revival of the Parliament. The Parliament of the World’s Religions reconvened in 1993 in Chi­cago and in 1999 in Cape Town.

A transcript of an address given by Blouke Carus in December 2001, follow­ing his announcement of the Paul Carus Award, is given below.

I come to you this evening not as a theologian or a philosopher, but as a lifelong student of education and business. In the few moments I have, I would like to give you a feel for the reasons behind our family’s decision to sponsor an award in the name of Paul Carus. Why this support for the work of the Council, over a century after Paul Carus gave a speech at the first Parliament of Religions in 1893 in Chicago?

In establishing a Paul Carus Award in recognition of exemplary work in promoting interreligious un­derstanding and cooperation, our hope is to draw attention to the im­portance of fostering interreligious understanding and cooperation among diverse religious and spiritual communities, thus serving the same purpose as other awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. The Carus Award will make visible the good work done by the nominees and by those selected, and it will help them gain the recog­nition and resources they need in or­der to achieve their objectives. All this resonates with the pioneering work of Paul Carus, who over a century ago spent a productive life working with many of the world’s religious leaders to establish a continuing dialogue among the leaders, adherents and communities of the world’s great re­ligious and spiritual traditions."

https://parliamentofreligions.org/1893-chicago/the-paul-carus-award-for-interreligious-understanding/

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
May 3, 2025

It's not so much the invisible college that We The People have a problem with, its the invisible mafia that hides behind it.

If Its Not A Runaway, Its Not A Real Grand Jury

...grand juries as the 4th branch of government...

https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/if-its-not-a-runaway-its-not-a-real

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