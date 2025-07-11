The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
Jul 23, 2025

Thanks for all this work. One aspect that I find very striking, not just in these papers but going back to GOSPLAN and the East German planners is that they do not put much thought into the funds-generating side of affairs. Distribution, yes, but all that money seems to just appear from somewhere.

I wonder what they’ll do now that it’s about to run out.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Jul 12, 2025

The grandiosity of these ambitions is truly mind-boggling. These people seem to have such narcissistic involvement in their own ideas that they can not see how detached from reality their vision of the future is. Terrifying as it is to behold, it is equally beyond my imagination to see how their dystopian technocracy could possibly fail to meet with fantastic resistance from anyone with any shred of humanism left in them. Because so many people were fooled by the propaganda campaign of COVID, they now feel they can manipulate people as easily as moving pieces on a chessboard. But people are not pieces, and life is not a game played by players. Moreover, they make up the rules of this supposed game as they go along, making a mockery of the entire project. They presume no one will see through their dissembling and megalomania, and just "go along to get along". Sure, some will. Some always do. But many have learned from the past years, and those who weren't fooled in the first place have doubled down in their resistance to authoritarianism. I certainly hope I am not under-estimating these tech-bros, but I cannot imagine their success when so many other with megalomaniac visions before them have failed miserably.

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