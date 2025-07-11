Between 2021-2025, five major reports from major, influential global institutions outlined a remarkably similar vision for how the world should be governed. Of course, they didn’t actually bother telling you as much, because that would be honest, and they don’t do honesty.

But the simple fact is that these aren't merely policy suggestions — they represent a fundamental change in the distribution of power on a global scale.

We’ve heard it before. Because of global challenges, the democratic model as it stands simply is no good. No, democracy needs ‘strengthening’, where said in reality represents concentrating power with the few, while diffusing responsibility thus protecting said few from accepting the blame for resulting adverse outcomes. And this, of course, pretends to be ‘for the common good’ — mainly theirs, of course.

Climate change and social inequality, for instance, have become moral imperatives sufficiently urgent that they — supposedly — justify new forms of governance that bypass traditional democratic processes in favor of expert-led, and increasingly AI-driven management. And never you mind that every step so far taken to eradicate this inequality has driven the express opposite outcomes, with especially the Western middle classes suffering a disproportionately heavy impact, while the mainstream media is busy distracting you with anything from complete irrelevancies to outright lies.

The Five Key Reports

But, as said, all five reports overlap to a major extent. Chatham and CFR will predictably claim it’s about protecting the people (while refusing to shoulder responsibility for hardship caused by their strategic planning), the Fabian Society will act as the administrators of the RIIA’s long-term vision (Chatham House), the Trilateral Committion will undemocratically plan how to financially reward themselves on taxpayer expense through the Trisectoral Network approach, while Mark Carney and the other central bankers will quietly celebrate the destruction of the middle class, yet patently refuse to accept responsibility, though while blatantly interfering in elections, climate policy and other political decisions having no democratic mandate in this regard whatsoever. And Mark Carney really does stand out here, not merely because he was the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, but also because he expressly interfered in the Brexit vote, and actively began to speak of driving climate policy — without the BoE having any kind of mandate to do so whatsoever. In fact, if there is one man who deserves full scrutiny in this regard, it’s him. How the Canadians could ever elect this man in political capacity speaks volumes of how corrupt elections have become, with the Canadian public broadcaster acting as little but a propaganda organ for whoever bribes them. Actions under Trudeau leaves little room for misinterpretation in that regard.

They will readily lie about it all, of course, claiming they act in the interest of the ‘global common good’, for which none ever were given an opportunity to have their voice heard in an honest way. And, of course, a quick glance at rapidly widening Gini coefficient as a direct result of these one-sided recommendations should remind you that these people genuinely represent the worst, most soulless, egregious liars on the planet, who’d readily sell your blood to Count Dracula given half the chance — all while telling your soon bereaved family it was in your best interest, in fact, probably insist it was caused by the latest ‘Covid variant’ for which you should have been ‘vaccinated’. That these people have the gall to speak of ‘morality’ should tell you precisely how weaponised the term is, and that you under no circumstance should accept the legitimacy of any claimed ‘planetary ethic’ or ‘universal morality’.

But before we go through each report, when taken as a whole, these propose a vision straight down the narrow of what’s been covered in detail on this substack. Yet, never did they disclose this, because they knew you’d object if you ever saw through their Aesopian terminology. But taken as a whole, what these reports suggest:

All of these — ALL of these — ultimately work to deliver one, and just one thing. And that Moiseev in the 70s acknowledged that IIASA’s attempts to predict the future were completely pointless doesn’t matter one bit, because this never was about ‘saving the planet’. This always was about one thing and one thing only:

A ‘ Justified ’ Technocracy.

This will be marketed through a combination of claimed morality; Zimmern’s international social justice, environmental justice, and impossible-to-calculate claims of intergenerational equity. Yet, Emma Rothschild spent decades creating the tools to do just this, and these tools at no point will determine that her own family should pay, while Western nations no doubt will be targeted with full force. The drive towards the alleged ‘meta crises’ will be relentless, precisely because it leads to a situation where the alleged ‘planetary emergency’ is continuous, and as those who dare calling the obvious lies into question will be branded ‘a danger to our collective future’ and thus promptly deplatformed and censored — because only, and ONLY those ‘experts’ who systematically lied about everything during Covid will be allowed to have their voice heard on the matter. And when — when — that voice will turn out to be completely wrong, these experts will of course not be held to account whatsoever, because it, after all, wasn’t them but the black box models which were incorrect, calling for even higher resolution global surveillance data.

Here’s how it might well work. Though this case relates to ‘climate change’, it could equally be related to ‘pandemic potential’, or ‘biodiversity breakdown’. It doesn’t ultimately matter, because the below template applies to all scenarios, and the recent ‘pandemic treaty’ conveniently treats all the same, under claims of potentially triggering pandemic disease (as modelled with impunity by unaccountable technocrats through opaque black box modelling).

The IPCC will call yet more outrageous lies, making predictions which cannot be made as the data is practically infinite, using opaque models which are not be open to inspection, using ‘proprietary’ data which will not be open sourced, using data from sensors without meta-data, thus openly ripe for abuse (ie, allowing these to be moved closer to the ground as convenient), drawing conclusions reached by exclusive, hand-picked expert panel — all funded by large foundations taking convenient tax breaks. These conclusions will be forced through national assemblies without as much as a vote or even a debate, while the mainstream media will out themselves as being the presstitutes they truly are by uncritically accepting cash-in-hand, and this will be used to ultimately deliberately destroy jobs, thus families, and perhaps especially small enterprise thereby driving a progressively larger dependency upon the state. Because, ultimately, ‘leave no one behind’ means we all have to depend upon the state, and anyone daring to challenge the prevailing narrative will be censored on especially ‘free speech platforms’ such as that of Elon Musk — all while training the next generation AI to become even better at censoring the dissenting voice through those libertarians who hopefully will begin to understand what ‘X’ actually is, as opposed to what they — as per usual — falsely claim that it is, and thus gradually come to realise that the only way to win is to delete their accounts on Musk’s hyper-censorious ‘free speech paradise’.

As for those of you who grew up in representative democracies, where citizens elect representatives who then debate and decide policy, and where policies tend to change with elected parties and disagreements are legitimate, healthy and normal… well all of that will be relegated to a quaint memory, where instead parties will make the maximum amount of noise about absolutely nothing of importance, while stripping your kids of a future in precisely the way Carroll Quigley so famously stated in ‘Tragedy and Hope’ published in the 60s.

The foundations of course will make a pound for every penny they allege to spend towards ‘the common good’, while paid off politicians in both Labour and the Conservatives will push through precisely the same policies, though perhaps in slightly different order, all under the guise of ‘emergency’ — a trotten path for those well-read on Hitler’s path to power.

What I say is that democracy — as you know it — is dead.

Absolutely dead. Yet, the liars will grandstand about ‘strengthening our democracy’, because they know any step backwards in this process quickly could lead to them losing control, which of course is precisely what needs to take place, followed by a full, independent investigation and full open sourcing of all information related to the technocracy they have sought to push through. Because the May 23, 1972 agreement pushed through by Conservation Foundation men, and the CIA restructuring proposed by Arthur Schlesinger Jr in the same year where McNamara brought PPBS through the DoD all ultimately were funded by a handful of large foundations, where the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations especially stand out.

The ‘justified technocracy’ assumes that optimal policies can be discovered through incomplete, opaque data analysis, where hack ‘climate scientists’ will progressively optimise epsilons with complete impunity until their personal rewards are optimised; experts who have repeatedly been deliberately wrong with impunity especially during Covid are still claimed to be in the best positions to determine what’s ‘best’ for you and your children, and legitimate democracy is considering a ‘danger to the planet’ — and never mind that it’s precisely this type of authoritarian mindset presently visible that historically has led to the early demise of hundreds of million — all while demanding none of this ever is legitimately discussed, or even properly explained to the people, as these simply ‘cannot understand’ what the IPCC cannot adequately defend from those who disagree, ultimately because the models are fraudulent.

What’s further of critical importance in this regard is that this is not just a single or two governments conspiring. This is a deeply centralised, global approach. Instead of congress discussing climate legislation or pandemic case counts, we’ll get EPA or CDC algorithmic triggers, leading to the full alignment of all members of the democratic party (and half the republican), signing up for destructive policies — and noone will be held to account for the economic devastation incurred as as result. And when Gavin Newson is caught out having dinner with friends in a restaurant while you’re locked down, he will never have to serve justice because he quite simply is better than you. Or at least he will be, provided he aligns his interests with those of the two dynasties who in particular are to blame for our present malaise.

Along with the global drive comes the ‘moral economy’, where those who refuse to follow the dictated rules will increasingly be punished in the most radical manner, not least by central banks in spite of not actually possessing any legitimate democratic mandate whatsoever, while finance ministries impose financial regulation on small enterprise increasingly hard to stomach, and international trade is progressive reorganised around compliance — all framed under the guise of ‘Inclusive Capitalism’ — without a shred of accountability ever entering the discussion. Because responsibility is for the little people, and certainly not them.

You didn’t vote for this. And neither did I.

The politicians didn’t explain to you it was taking place — perhaps some didn’t even know. And yet, the foundations which pushed this had the gall to take tax breaks on every penny along the way, in effect taxing you for their ‘generosity’.

All of this needs to change. And change begins by concentrating an extremely bright beam of light with laser precision on what these corrupt bastards have worked on behind the scenes for generations.

Eric Voegelin once commented on attempting to create heaven on earth through political means. This, he labelled ‘to immanentize the eschaton’ — but the collusion between large enterprise, central banks, global modelling agencies such as the IIASA, and specialised technocratic institutions such as the IPCC, IPBES, and IETA will certainly not create any heaven on earth for anyone but those few taking every tax break while making your life a misery progressively.

Career civil servants typically escape scrutiny — yet these very same policies are openly promoted on their own websites such as the IPU, PFGA, or even the IIAS, who operated with Rockefeller funding during Hitler’s Nazi Germany through PACH 1313 and the Spelman fund. The civil service needs, in no uncertain terms, to be investigated just as fully as the central banks, the large foundations, and certainly the two particular dynasties who have worked tirelessly on this dystopian vision for generations, claiming it’s for ‘the common good’.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with harbouring common sense morality. But what these lunatics seek to impose is neither common sense, nor moral in a traditional sense. But perhaps the very second they’re made to shoulder full responsibility for adverse outcomes is the second it all comes crashing down. Because the game plan always was to concentrate power, while diffusing responsibility.

Whether you ultimately believe these developments are net beneficial — the fact is that they represent a fundamental shift in how societies are governed. The question isn't whether climate action and social equity are worthy goals — to some, perhaps they are — but when these goals are pursued through outright lies and refusals to honour honest political debates you quite simply cannot trust the process, precisely because other parts almost certainly were carefully omitted from public debate as well. The stakes extend beyond these effective policy outcomes to include the survival of democratic governance itself: it becomes a choice between expert-administered technocratic solutions funded by large foundations with no democratic oversight and a complete lack of administrative appeals or responsibility — and the perhaps somewhat messy, uncertain, but fundamentally human practice of collective self-governance which brought the West this far.

It’s ultimately your choice. Yet, in my mind, it’s no choice at all. Because people who in general have your best of interests in mind don’t carry their business through ways of deliberately misleading you at every juncture, spending years crafting lies hiding behind thick, Aesopian terminology. That sphere is reserved for only those who cannot be trusted to act on anyone’s behalf but their own.

And as it transpires, those who in this context were so quick to speak of ‘inequity’ and ‘justice’ strangely appears to have been expressly those who have financially benefited the most through all of this. And when certain individuals can ‘donate’ most of their wealth to (their own) foundations (taking every tax break in the process), yet amazingly come out even wealthier as a result — then perhaps, just perhaps those ‘charities’ are as fraudulent as the promises these ‘benefactors’ are so quick to offer.

Next follows a closer reading of the reports in question.

The Systematic Architecture Behind the Reports

When read closely, the five reports reveal a sophisticated division of labor in constructing what can only be described as a comprehensive technocratic control system. Each report addresses specific operational challenges in replacing democratic governance with expert management — while maintaining the fiction that this represents a moral upgrade as opposed to a mere concentration of power.

Mark Carney's ‘ Value(s) ’: The Financial Control Infrastructure

Carney's manifesto goes far beyond general calls for ‘sustainable finance’ — it provides detailed blueprints for automated financial control mechanisms. His proposed ‘Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ framework requires companies to publish machine-readable climate data in standardised formats, enabling what he calls ‘automated investment decision-making’. This isn't transparency — it's the infrastructure for algorithmic punishment of non-compliance, with net effect of a long-term transfer of governance itself to AI through surveillance data ‘indicators’ and opaque modelling.

Carney explicitly calls for ‘mandatory climate stress testing’ for all financial institutions, with results feeding directly into regulatory capital requirements, with banks failing these tests face automatic restrictions on lending and investment activities. His ‘Network for Greening the Financial System’ framework creates binding international standards that override national banking regulations, while the Financial Stability Board work to provide harmonised regulation to this extent. When central banks coordinate climate policy through NGFS protocols, democratic control over monetary policy effectively ends — and the Fabians’ EPCC promise to take that one step further.

The ‘stakeholder governance’ mechanisms Carney proposes are particularly revealing. His ‘say on climate’ shareholder votes aren't advisory — they become binding requirements for executive compensation and corporate strategy. Companies must publish ‘transition plans’ with specific emissions targets and timelines, monitored through real-time data feeds. Non-compliance triggers automatic exclusion from ESG investment funds, which Carney projects will control over $130 trillion in assets by 2030.

Most telling is Carney's language around ‘behavioral change’. He describes creating ‘social norms’ through ‘systematic disclosure’, using ‘reputational mechanisms’ to ‘crowd out’ non-compliant behavior. This is social engineering through financial coercion — companies conform to expert-defined climate targets or face systematic exclusion from capital markets. When he speaks of ‘embedding climate considerations into every financial decision’, he means replacing market mechanisms with technocratic allocation criteria.

Trilateral Commission: The Ideological Framework for Democratic Override

The Trilateral Commission's 98-page report provides the philosophical justification for overriding democratic choice through what they term ‘moral imperatives’. Their ‘fifth-stage capitalism’ isn't economic evolution — it's the replacement of market mechanisms with planned outcomes determined by expert consensus. Their report explicitly states that climate, digital access, and equality goals transcend political cycles and must be insulated from democratic volatility, thus highlighting exactly what type of ‘strengthened democracy’ these types plan for.

Their pre-distribution strategies represent comprehensive social engineering from cradle to grave. The report calls for universal early childhood programs designed to optimise human development outcomes, algorithmic matching for educational pathways based on predictive analytics (opaque black box modelling), and continuous retraining systems managed through digital credentialing platforms. This isn't education policy — it's the systematic management of human potential by technocratic elites.

The ‘techno-democracy’ framework they propose creates exclusive clubs where compliance with expert-defined metrics determines international participation. Nations must meet digital governance standards, AI ethics protocols, and cyber security benchmarks determined by technical committees rather than diplomatic negotiation. The report explicitly calls for conditional access to international systems based on these compliance metrics, effectively turning sovereignty into ‘expert’ management.

Most revealing is their treatment of opposition. The report describes democratic resistance to climate targets as cognitive capture by short-term thinking requiring behavioral intervention through choice architecture. They propose nudge algorithms embedded in digital platforms to optimise decision-making for long-term outcomes. When democratic processes produce ‘suboptimal results’, their solution is algorithmic manipulation of individual choice rather than respecting collective decision-making.

Fabian Society: The Operational Mechanism for Democratic Bypass

The Fabian Society's 67-page tract solves the critical operational problem: how to coordinate fiscal and monetary policy automatically without democratic interference. Their Economic Policy Coordinating Committee (EPCC) represents the most audacious power grab in the entire framework — the complete transfer of fiscal authority from elected parliaments to unelected technocratic committees.

The EPCC would operate through ‘mandate letters’ triggered automatically when ‘predetermined economic thresholds’ are reached. These aren't policy recommendations — they're binding instructions that activate government spending without legislative approval. The report provides detailed trigger mechanisms: when interest rates hit the ‘effective lower bound’, when ‘climate transition indicators’ show insufficient progress, or when ‘digital inclusion metrics’ fall below target levels — and never mind that it’s the explicit responsibility of the central banks to ensure inflation doesn’t meet the lower bound in the first place, because the central banks will not accept responsibility, even when it’s clearly within their express mandate to do so.

The Committee's proposed membership reveals the true nature of this ‘coordination’. Beyond Treasury and Bank of England officials, it includes ‘industry strategy ministers’, ‘labor representatives’, and crucially, ‘civil society partners’ from environmental charities and digital inclusion nonprofits. These NGOs gain direct policy-making authority without any electoral mandate, creating what the report calls ‘stakeholder legitimacy’ but which actually represents the institutionalisation of capture, while not forgetting that the mandates of said NGOs rapidly go beyond what was originally entailed.

The automatic nature of EPCC interventions bypasses parliamentary budget processes entirely. The report specifies that stimulus would flow automatically to ‘green R&D grants’, ‘digital access programs’, and ‘social mobility initiatives’ based on algorithmic assessments rather than political priorities. When the report speaks of ‘depoliticising economic management’, it means removing democratic choice from resource allocation decisions.

Chatham House: The Geopolitical Enforcement Architecture

Chatham House's 156-page analysis documents the replacement of traditional alliance structures with issue-based coalitions organised around expert-defined challenges. Their ‘strategic autonomy’ framework isn't about national independence — it's about transferring sovereign rights to technocratic networks operating entirely outside of democratic oversight.

The report's emphasis on energy partnerships reveals how climate policy becomes a tool of international control. Their proposed green hydrogen alliances, critical mineral coalitions, and green technology partnerships bind nations into technical dependencies that constrain political choices. Countries that resist expert-defined climate standards risk exclusion from essential infrastructure and energy systems, creating compliance through economic coercion rather than diplomatic negotiation.

Most significant is their documentation of governance fragmentation; climate policy operates through carbon accounting standards, digital governance through AI ethics protocols, trade policy through sustainability metrics. Each domain has its own expert networks, measurement systems, and enforcement mechanisms, and democratic oversight thus becomes impossible as governance is distributed across technical systems that operate according to ‘expert’ consensus.

The report explicitly advocates bypassing traditional diplomatic channels through ‘multi-stakeholder initiatives’ that include corporations, NGOs, and technical experts alongside government representatives. When they describe ‘innovative governance mechanisms’, they mean power structures that operate outside democratic institutions — all while maintaining the illusion of international cooperation.

CFR's Climate Realism: The Security State Integration

The Council on Foreign Relations' ‘Climate Realism Initiative’ completes the architecture by positioning environmental compliance as a national security imperative that justifies military-style interventions. Their roadmap sophisticatedly reframes climate action as geopolitical competition, making environmental compliance appear strategically necessary rather than ideologically imposed.

The Initiative's three pillars weaponise climate policy for economic statecraft. ‘Resilience and adaptation’ means preparing military infrastructure for climate interventions. ‘Techno-industrial leadership’ means treating clean technology development as national security priority requiring classified research and export controls. ‘Smart geopolitics’ means using climate policy as a tool for disciplining resistant nations through economic pressure.

Their proposed ‘climate clubs’ aren't voluntary associations — they're exclusive economic blocs that use environmental standards to control international commerce. The report specifies carbon tariffs, green technology export controls, and sustainable finance restrictions as tools for enforcing compliance. Nations that resist expert-defined climate targets face systematic exclusion from global economic systems, creating what the report misleadingly calls ‘competitive pressure for climate alignment’.

Most revealing is the CFR's embrace of geoengineering as a ‘strategic asset’. The report discusses solar radiation management, direct air capture, and marine cloud brightening as potential tools of statecraft. When they speak of preparing scenarios for large-scale interventions, they normalise the idea that technical experts should control planetary systems through interventions justified by emergency and expertise.

The Broader Institutional Coordination

These flagship reports didn't emerge in isolation — they represent the culmination of systematic institutional coordination that reveals the true scope of this transformation. The Network for Greening the Financial System's ‘Call for Action’ (April 2019) was revolutionary because it formally elevated climate from environmental concern to systemic financial risk, providing 34 major central banks the justification to expand their mandates into comprehensive social engineering.

The European Commission's ‘Green Deal’ (December 2019) immediately operationalised this framework with mechanisms that bypass traditional democratic processes. Its ‘regulatory sandboxes’ for sustainable finance innovations create parallel regulatory systems operating outside normal oversight. The Deal's taxonomy standards for economic activities provide classification systems that determine which businesses survive the transition — economic central planning disguised as environmental policy.

The World Economic Forum's ‘Davos Manifesto 2020’ embedded this logic into corporate governance through stakeholder capitalism metrics that transform every major corporation into an administrative arm of the expert class. When ESG data feeds directly into algorithmic investment decisions, market mechanisms become enforcement tools for technocratic social policy.

The IMF's ‘Fiscal Monitor’ (October 2020) and UN's ‘Our Common Agenda’ (September 2021) globalised this vision through ‘pre-distribution’ strategies and multi-stakeholder governance models that embed activist networks directly into policy-making structures. Every major institution now operates according to frameworks where expert consensus overrides democratic choice in the name of planetary emergency.

The Post-Democratic Cybernetic System

What emerges is a comprehensive control system that represents the full realisation of what began with McNamara's PPBS at the Department of Defense in 1961 — automated governance driven by continuous feedback loops and dynamic resource allocation, though now ‘justified’ by planetary crisis rather than military efficiency. This ‘justified technocracy’ succeeds where previous technocratic projects failed because it frames algorithmic management as moral necessity rather than technocratic efficiency.

Climate change functions as the perfect permanent emergency, providing indefinite justification for suspending normal democratic politics in favor of expert management. Real-time data collection feeds into AI-powered dashboards that trigger automatic policy responses through predetermined algorithms rather than legislative processes. When government spending activates automatically based on climate metrics, or when capital allocation follows ESG algorithms, democratic choice is replaced by expert-programmed responses.

The result is governance by algorithmic prediction rather than democratic deliberation, where citizens may vote for representatives but those representatives operate within systems where the most important decisions are made by technical models designed by unelected experts. If it appears that contemporary politicians appear toothless, this explains why.

The architecture is now in place, the institutional consensus established, and the moral framework deployed — engineered by the likes of Chatham House, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Fabian Society, the World Economic Forum, the Trilateral Commission and the United Nations. None of these — none — ever told you honestly what the were up to, and they prefer it that way because any reasonable person would immediately object. Rather, they lied, fabricated false ‘science’, propagandised the masses, spent fortunes paying off a complicit media, and censored anyone objecting to their utopian vision of tomorrow.

But while they can certainly work their hardest in the most undemocratic fashion to postpone the inevitable, eventually, even their concentrated, downright evil lies will eventually catch up with them. What happens at that point is up for debate. But what matters most of all is that this point of illumination is reached, the sooner, the better.

But when considering what should take place — can you ultimately trust colluding, scheming liars to represent the collective interest of the world at large?

And if not, then what should happen to those who intentionally falsified science, corrupted the media, and engineered deliberate attempts to mislead the public in an attempt to carry blatant self-interest?