The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Grateful Body
Jun 18, 2025

Damn, ESC never ceases to amaze. Paramahansa Yogananda clearly explained that when darkness increases, the light forces rise also. What we’re reading in his (or her) substack is the flame ascending, the coals fanned, the truth exponentially inserting into the matrix, the lies tumbling into the abyss. Whether it’s enough to mortally hinder the pathological villains (demons?), only time will tell. Meanwhile, while the drama unfolds, forward this to everyone you can.

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Grateful Body
Jun 19, 2025

I’m thinking your stack and the comments are being throttled; maybe you got too close…

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