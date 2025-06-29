The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Jun 29, 2025

The line separating good and evil cuts through the heart of every human, so said Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who learned a few things about good and evil in his day. Are we now to believe that there is no line in A.I.? Republicans and Democrats, Liberals and Conservatives will now all follow the same "logic' based policies because A.I. has told them what is best. I don't think so.

The A.I. governance plan is fine as long as humans are passive recipients of the technology. However, humans being what they are, not all will comply. Indeed most won't buy the P.R. about good governance and reason based morals any more than they bought the P.R. about "safe and effective" vaccines, 15 days to stop the spread, or "we're all in this together". No, this is a mad dream by those who spend too much time relating to technology and not enough to actual humans. If they spent more time with humans and less with machines they would realize what a blessing it is to relate to other humans, even with our many all-too-human flaws. This does not compute to a machine or to a man with Asperger's who enjoys machines more than humans.

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