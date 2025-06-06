The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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evabuchmuller@gmail.com's avatar
evabuchmuller@gmail.com
Jul 24, 2025

outstandig as always. the rough ride through despair and hope trains strength and resolution.

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