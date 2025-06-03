The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sgrp's avatar
sgrp
Jun 4, 2025

Interestingly Julius Wolf does not have an English language Wikipedia page. He does have one in German, Swedish, Danish and Russian.

Only the Swedish page mentions the "During his employment in Switzerland he participated on a public commission in the preparatory work for the establishment of a banknote-issuing central bank, for the reform of tax law and alcohol law, etc" (translated from Swedish).

Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture