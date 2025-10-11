The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
13hEdited

Hess came along after the ideas of population control by Malthus emerged. It's got little to do with money control, economics, income or profits. It is all about depopulation. The real end game. Getting rid of humans and replacing them with machines. They don't eat, get sick, complain, argue, need to be paid, or require benefits...just a little oiling from time to time.

It makes no sense to control billions of people with digital prisons when you can just murder them and replace them with anti-human bio-morphs. Who is going to complain or stop them?

This is what A/i will do. We will be captured, judged by A/i and eventually poisoned to death by deadly mRNA poisons. Trump and palantir are creating this system right now.

Complying with your A/i masters (as everything will be digitalized) means you are up to date with all your mRNA injections and that means a certain death. Non-compliance and you lose your wealth and source of survival. No more digital pennies to spend. Either way...its so long earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dwight's avatar
Dwight
9h

For many years I have felt that cash is the only real vote I can cast that makes a difference. Long ago I quit participating in the political puppet show. No democracy there. And I've done everything I could to keep my money out of government coffers. Cash is true democracy. With it I can support what I feel is appropriate and starve what works against my best inerests. Thank you for exposing this evil parasite gestating inside the belly of world governance. You, sir deserve a Nobel prize for freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture