The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
5h

I have many friends who are keenly environmentally minded (as am I, living as I do in the forest with iterative impacts on my soil and ecosystem - aiming always for INCREASE in biodiversity and soil quality etc).

They won't touch this material and I fear the worse. No one wants to feel co-opted or duped by another group or psyop. The thing is, we CAN behave in ways that respect our land (and our children too) while at the same time challenge top down dictates that are based on lies. Like the guzzling energy consumption of the green industry for example.

People need to see this for what it is. A scam. Only after that can we ask reasonable questions and from there take reasonable actions / like prison for usury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
5h

Exhaustive and illuminating, thank you.

'It is hierarchy without guaranteed benevolence — only efficiency.'

"Efficiency" is always carefully undefined. Likewise, the handwaving 'carrying capacity' of Earth although the Georgia Guidestones apparently suggested 500M.

The regressive 'circular' 'model' conceals a brutal linearity but it cannot hide the thinly clad reality of non-compliance and how that is addressed. NetZero and ZeroTrust already reveal an underlying dehumanising and categorical evil.

Likewise, the climatism charade is predicated on a definition of climate change™ that spruiks unfalsifiable murderous nonsense and adheres to eco-Marxist ideology: 'the direct and indirect anthropogenic influences upon land usage and atmospheric composition'.

So what of the unintended consequences of pushing the 'Go' button?

People quickly realise that they have nothing left to lose by their withdrawal of social license and submission to government.

In that event, one realises that another murderous "double benefit" comes into play.

Bring it on. There really are very few Parasites in the 'cockpit'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture