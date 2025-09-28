The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

5h

Just to let you know that my Facebook account has been temporarily suspended (few seconds after I posted a link to this brilliant summary & a snapshot of its beginning) and may be permanently disabled, in FB's words: "... because your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Standards on cybersecurity".

Things are definitely getting serious very fast, much more so than I thought. They really don't want people to know about the evil we face and the vast, complex, and dystopian web they have created.

People should remember that they have never ever censored lies in history.

PS: Before you write anything about my presence on FB, consider the fact that I don't live in my home country and majority of relevant info and true insights about my current area/community/country can be found on FB only.

7h

So wierd. The song I'm working on is called Cockpit Black and covers most of what is covered in this. Damn I wish I'd released it more quickly.

