The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
4h

Thank you for these three essays. Very easy to understand and not a little frightening. I will share with others. However, there are so many without the ears to listen, or worse, just don't want this to come about and choose to cope by ignoring it. Thank you and merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
3h

What proportion of this article was written by AI? /rhet

TdC articulated a global actualisation of Christian spirituality, an awakening of human consciousness, an evolved spiritual transcendence that relinquished the materialistic preoccupation we observe in politics, corporations and bureaucracy today that has become little more than an inhuman, anti-human, anti-social death cult, the antithesis of his philosophy.

The death cult is summarised quite nicely in your commentary: "All it [the trajectory ~ requiring logic, infrastructure, destination] requires is a system that sees human discretion as friction to be optimised, complexity as a reason for expert management, and thresholds as neutral technical matters. The system doesn't need intent, just incentives."

"Governance becomes less about citizens and more about compliance status."

Ipso facto: humanity itself appears both irrelevant and unnecessary.

The base line requirement of ZeroTrust is central and nicely articulated in UNEP "SDGs" ... ie. ID: "No one will be left behind." The double entendre here is as revealing as it appears chilling.

The Malthusian eugenicists (sterilisation/infertility/MAID/abortion/death by medical 'iatrogenesis') intersect with climatism (Net Zero: atmospheric composition/no anthropogenic exhalation; land use/no anthropogenic footprint).

A doomsday scenario that attempts to expunge humanity while ignoring the obvious: people do not willingly stand in line waiting to die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture