The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Alison Wright
4h

Thanks for your clear analysis. There is prima facie evidence that the individuals responsible are themselves non-compliant ie acting illegally. They are getting away with it by "pulling the wool over the eyes" of accountants, auditors and KYC systems which allow transactions to pass that ought to be refused since they breach the Companies Act 2006 and Monopoly legislation. The individuals are doing this by establishing multiple legal identities in Companies House, which conceals directorships from audit and KYC. This fundamentally breaches the systems in place to manage compliance and so their constructs are illegally established. I've been mounting a campaign to call this out, documenting some of it on my Substack. I've served The Lords' Commissioner for Standards with a claim for a Judicial Review of his failure to address my complaints about our Attorney General Hermer, who has registered two identities in Companies House and fails to declare his recent directorships of Matrix Chambers Limited and The Harbour Foundation. If I am successful, this will set a precedent that we can use to bring all the culprits to book, including Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, the Chair of HMRC (Jayne-Anne Gadhia), Lord Fink, half of the Judicial Appointments Commissioners, the Lords Conduct Committee, CEOs of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the heads of all the regulatory authorities, that I have done Compliance Assessments on, including MHRA. My strategy is to use the law to end their progress. The Treasury Solicitor has responded to my application for Judicial Review by claiming parliamentary privilege. Presently, I am waiting for a Judge to review the papers and decide whether there is a case to answer and, if he agrees there is, give me "Permission" to proceed.

Amat
5h

Autopilot - I have become a controlled digital identity wallet and ceased to be an autonomous individual. This is where the individual disappears only to be replaced by the anonymous collective. It will be our worst nightmare

