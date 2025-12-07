The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Brien
5h

So at the end of the day this is a spiritual construct. Teleological Participation.

There are only two spiritual sources, two designs, one real and one an imitation - The Church of God and The Church of Man. The head of the Church of God is Jesus Christ. The head of the Church of Man is, ultimately, Satan, the father of lies. There is, however, only one design, the real and the counterfeit of the real. The real design is based on truth and beauty. The counterfeit design, like all counterfeits, looks very much like the real design however it contains many guises, many manifestations. They are designed to complicate, to confuse, to conceal, to deceive. The purpose of the counterfeit is to destroy the real, something which it has repeatedly failed to do and will ultimately fail to do.

David Rinker
2h

"Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven." Christians have been praying for God's kingdom to come for 2,000 years. The United Nations is Satan's counterfeit kingdom of God, that professes to be the panacea for humanitys existential plight.

