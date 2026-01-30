The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

2h

David de Rothschilds, a trauma based mind kontrol survivor like so many of the uber wealthy offspring who would be frontmen and women.

Rhetorical question: Does this article describe the last people on Earth who don't know the climate hoax is over? They worked so hard to create it, that they can't let it go.

This caught my eye:

"Fiduciary duty confusion. The forum identified ‘pervasive misunderstanding by many asset owners about where the boundaries of fiduciary duty lie’. Many trustees believed fiduciary duty prevented them from considering environmental factors. The forum’s consensus: this was ‘pure mythology’. If environmental factors could materially impact returns, ‘there may exist an obligation on the parts of trustees to prove that these factors were properly accounted for’."

In my early twenties, I tried to get my professors and others at the University of MN to discuss shadow costs/externalities of environmental destruction in the conduct of business enterprise back in the1980's. They wouldn't talk about it. I read Fritjof Capra's "The Turning Point," and asked them about the cancerous fallacy perpetual economic growth in a class once. The professor was stumped. When I got back from Peace Corps, I told anyone who would listen that corruption was the #1 issue we faced - and was chuckled out of the conversation.

The EPA had around 800 Superfund toxic waste dumps in the uS when I got out of college in 1985. In 2018, there were 13,670, and the staff at EPA.gov had to be asked three times via e-mail to confess the organization's abject failure (while the Trump administration bragged about resolving 17 sites).... because they were too afraid to just list the total number on the website.

The Global Financial Elites just might be in what they think of as their own personal stroll to the global control finish line:

01/20/26 THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL ELITE (GFE) PLAN COMES TOGETHER. GET READY FOR THE 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE 08/10/2026 TO 08/12/2026 HUMAN TO TRANSHUMAN HYBRIDIZATION ACTIVATION.

La Quinta Collumna: The Global Hybridization Agenda

https://lys-dor.com/2026/01/18/ricardo-delgado-martin-presente-lagenda-dhybridation-globale-prevue-pour-2026/

This is terrifying.

3h

Leave it to Oxford...

