The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

User's avatar
Binra
Binra
1d

Looking at the cage is not looking on the lies of which the cage is constructed.

Looking at the symptoms and assuming that to be the disease - seeks to get rid, scape or eradicate symptoms without losing vested identity in masking lies.

Hence the masking agenda MUST run hidden as 'knowing not what ye do' - for the masked identity operates under masking dictates.

The mask of control requires sacrifice of awareness of being.

The masking management of conflict protects conflict by sacrificing life.

There is another way of looking than through the frame of a control mindset, but this calls for releasing or yielding of 'control' to a love we do not and can not manufacture.

It is by thinking that the mind becomes 'trapped in self-circular contradictions.

What we take as the basis for thought can run as a self-reinforcing loop.

We are always choosing and thus teaching and learning by our choices.

For the most part we automate on default assumptions that then 'structure' our world-experience/identity. But as pain of such a life breaks through the asking suppressions, we will come to question the basis from which we thought to think alone.

Elliott Middleton
Elliott Middleton
1d

How do we stop these monsters? That is the question. Satyagraha will simply result in people starving to death, won't it?

