The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
esc's avatar
esc
2hEdited

oh i get it (i think) - Zuboff wants to tame the private system by embedding it in a steering framework legitimised by thr public

and that requires a clearinghouse to negotiate between public and private... yeah i see where this is going.

that was fun.

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/own-nothing-control-everything?utm_source=publication-search

this was an interesting read. i disagree about it being 'capitalism'... more like 'inclusive capitalism'... but interesting nevertheless

https://thebaffler.com/latest/capitalisms-new-clothes-morozov

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Picture this, if you haven't already ESC: the PCR tests were a lot of things, but among the main ones was to harvest everyone's DNA.

This was their gold mine because among other things which i wont go into, they are using people's genetic dispositions fused with the virtual version of themselves (the totality of every data point ever collected) to determine their future actions.

Surveyllance capitalism on steriods and all fed into:

Apex Game Theory Meet the Sentient World Simulator: Where A Version of U is Acting Out Ur Life: https://old.bitchute.com/video/RP73kmMz64Vc [12mims]

Selling ulrra-targeted advertising is the happy-go-lucky aspect of this. What it is really about is sinister beyond words.

You probably already know all this and way more, thank you for being a watcher on the wall, ESC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture