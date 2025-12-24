The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Lou
You've articulated this research comprehensively, warning all who will read your work about the threats. I've read as much of it as I could (I don't know how you have time to create all this content when I can barely keep up with reading a fraction of it), and, from my perspective, the situation seems hopeless. At this point, any action against implementation will trigger the focus of the monster on the actor, who will then lose livelihood or life before he can add significant friction or gather any momentum. As far as personal escape, it doesn't see possible to live "off the grid" when surveillance is so complete that it involves virtually comprehensive personal information and satellite video with high enough resolution to identify individuals. Even worse, I read recently (probably in one of your essays) about research into translating brain waves into language depicting private thoughts, with accuracy around 75% - and this was obtained through items as simple and ubiquitous as Apple Airpods.

I don't understand why whomever 'sits in the cockpit' wants to destroy humanity, turning human beings into creatures incapable of living purposeful lives, doomed to lives of granted permissions that will devolve into bare subsistence with no hope, joy, satisfaction, or any positive values - ultimately, to kill people spiritually and then physically (which will not matter once the spirit - or will to live - is dead).

Lisa@eatrealfood
If judgements are not weighted against a reality one gets Idiocracy type governance

