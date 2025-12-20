The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

Thorough breakdown of blended finance in practice. The sequencing you outlined is what makes these structures so effective at risk transfer, public funding de-risks years 1-10, private extraction begins year 10+. I've seen similar models in infra projects where govs take construction-phase losses while PE firms get operting cash flow later. The F4J pilot scaling to $112B is textbook, prove the mechanism at small scale with impact bonds, then magnify 3 orders of magnitde. That's the pattern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture