The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Tim Price 😃's avatar
Tim Price 😃
1d

We are living through a global crisis of trust - and Escape Key is naming names and overturning rocks to reveal myriad connections between multiple horrific, treasonous, slithering things.. Superb analysis that absolutely demands universal readership.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
1d

There is this assumption that this all just gets turned on by a switch, at some point. But it just isn’t going to work, not on any kind of time frame that doesn’t become overcome by events.

This is what has happened to every major IT project in the history of computing. The Modernization of the Air Traffic Control System, the redesign and modernization of the system(S) that the IRS uses to track, monitor, process, control, distribute, and provide feedback for US tax receipts, the modernization of every system at Health and Human Services, Corporate attempts to integrate and automate their design/build systems and their supply chains, the US Postal Service attempts to modernize their systems and improve delivery times and lower cost. It has all failed. Progress at any kind of reasonable ROI has all been faked. The true stories of the disastrous implementations suppressed. It’s all been a decades past due, rarely mitigated fricking cluster F disaster. My examples are US but this has been worldwide. The only winner has been Silicon Valley, the computing and software industry, the recipient of a Trillion dollar annuity and a workforce that now maintains full employment through non value added change. Epstein’s wet dream is the Mother-of-All Cluster F<$€S!

So the risk here is a form of enslavement by utter collapse, not by an ingenious prison that works like a new Toyota.

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