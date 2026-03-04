The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Freedom Fox
Freedom Fox
2h

You do fantastic deep dives. We diverge on some of our ideas of dominant agendas at play, but often much alignment.

I would add a facet to your description of Al Seckel (Isabel Maxwell's bigamist husband), his role in the sordidness. Your pieces, this and an earlier one you link to describe him as heading up "Mindshift." His general title, with many working subtitles for his pursuits, was as a "Perceptual Scientist." I recently did my own diving into that field and learned that it is one of the pseudosciences that are useful in shaping the 'cognitive infrastructure' of humanity. Along with behavioral scientists, narrative controllers using propaganda and censorship to alter perceptions and coerce changes in a targeted population's behaviors. Aka "The Science"(TM) of the plandemic. Perceptual science is a key plank in a technocratic social control system. Epstein's Harvard psychology department position focused on the psychology of power, influence and human behavior. Epstein's own expertise with Seckel's expertise align with Epstein's (and his benefactors) eugenics agenda to reengineer humanity, depopulate, stratify, "optimize" for efficiency for those with DNA chosen to continue in the gene pool vs exist 'virtually' as AI Avatars and/or Transhuman 'borgs.' Or terminated as "useless eaters," "deplorables," and "bitter-clingers, mentally ill "asozials."

The salacious and tawdry pedophilia and kompromat 'revelations' of Epstein's network are a distraction. They serve a dual purpose: they discredit and sacrifice lower-tier enablers, preserving those who operate behind the scenes. Aligning with Chomsky’s “10 strategies of manipulation”, particularly distraction and problem-reaction-solution: the public is mobilized against visible abusers while the infrastructure of control—algorithmic governance, behavioral nudging, genetic stratification—advances unchallenged. Chomsky is another notable good friend of Epstein.

Under technocratic authoritarianism, which is what Epstein was a central hub in the architecture of, power is maintained not through overt force, but through scientifically mediated control of perception, reproduction, and behavior. The greatest threat that the Epstein scandal poses to the highest powers isn't the sex scandals—it's the normalization of human engineering as policy, hidden in plain sight. And that is the reason he didn't kill himself over. The powerful elite behind him knew they could manage around the revelations of pedophilia; they already successfully had. They can't contain revelations of human reengineering in real time, not just theoretical. And will stop at nothing to prevent widespread knowledge of it. Once the "conspiracy theory" smear wears thin and people aren't intimidated from researching deeper, widespread knowledge will be the undoing of the actual conspirators. And they know it. Seckel, another important node in the reengineering of humanity architecture that Epstein was an important architectural manager of.

Thumbnail Green
23m

General Counsel Stephen Cutler was a person of some moral standing. We kind of need a list from the file drop of people who WEREN'T vile pedos.

