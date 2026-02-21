The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

1d

Escape Key,

Another great review, as usual. And when you say this:

-------------------------------

"The entire moral vocabulary of global governance — sustainability, resilience, inclusion, responsibility — is a statistical process dressed in the language of virtue."

-------------------------------

It gets to the heart of the matter regarding "utilitarianism" -- a notion which has been categorized/classified as an ethic, even though it has no Theory of the Good.

Not knowing where Good comes from, it is not really an ethic, but merely masquerades as one for the purpose of societal control -- as you eloquently laid out.

Real ethics, such as Aristotle's Virtue Ethics, can tell you where Good comes from. Even wrong systems of ethics -- such as Subjectivism -- tell you where Good comes from (Good = following your current desires/feelings). But Utilitarianism, not even being a true system of ethics, is completely silent about where Good comes from.

infoshark
infoshark
1dEdited

The macro predicament facing humanity is the scale dependent maximization of negative sum game theoretic outcomes. By definition there are no market nor technical solutions to this predicament.

Extrication out of our predicament requires a fundamental re-working of the relations between individuals, and between individuals and the collective. In simple terms, we need a transcendent synthesis of the one-many dialectic for the dignity of each and the gestalt of the whole.

The control system you analyze is a quintessential reworking of the the relations between individuals, and between individuals and the collective. Reworking such relations does not mean their preservation. Indeed, as you have analyzed, reflexivity between individuals and the control system is all but abolished.

The abolishing of popular reflexivity is revealing; It shows that the dark-triad controllers have a fundamental impetus to maintain existing asymmetries between them and everyone else. Reflexivity between individuals and the collective, between those governed and those governing, and between whole and part is necessary for resolving the one-many dialectic.

Instead of resolving the one-many dialectic for the the dignity of each and the gestalt of the whole, we have a control system for the continuity of power asymmetry of the few and the irreflexive indignity of everyone else.

The diabolical and insidious nature of our thermodynamic and ecological predicament is that it is incompossible for the greatest good to be bestowed on the greatest number, such that the ethics of the lifeboat reign. Popular reflexivity is incompossible with lifeboat ethics, since the inclusion of the multitude in the water means the destruction of the lifeboat.

Our predicament is a nightmare scenario: Extrication from it necessities popular reflexivity yet popular reflexivity is incompossible with systemic boundary conditions.

