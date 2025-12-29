The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

I saw a revealing image recently. It was a father and daughter driving with the daughter in the passenger seat with one of those kid steering wheels that makes them think they are steering too. The caption was:

"Voting: giving grown adults the illusion of control."

Freecus's avatar
Freecus
7h

"What you do with that knowledge is up to you." Thanks once again for the research Esc.

One of the things I find the most challenging is finding the right moment and the words to communicate some of this knowledge to friends & local community.

A critical-mass is a much lower percentage of the population than many realize.

It has been paraphrased in a few different ways but..

There is nothing as powerful as an idea whose time has come.

8 more comments...

