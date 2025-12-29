You’ve probably noticed things feel off. Decisions are made that affect your life, but you were never offered a chance to vote on them. Rules change mid-game without anyone announcing it. Sometimes you can’t do things — get a loan, post something online, access a service — and nobody can explain why.

That’s not bad luck. There’s an actual system behind it, and once you see how it works, a lot starts making sense.

The Basic Mechanism

The system runs on four steps that repeat across every area of life.

First, someone decides what’s considered ‘ normal ’ .

International bodies and committees you’ve never heard of set standards for banking, health, climate, speech, and dozens of other areas. They’re not elected. They don’t even ask for your input. And should things go wrong, they do not accept responsibility. They just decide what’s acceptable, and what isn’t.

Second, everything is monitored .

Your phone tracks where you go. Your bank tracks what you buy. Social media tracks what you think and who you know. Satellites track what farmers plant in their fields. Medical systems track your health status. All this data flows into algorithms that build a complete picture of who you are, and what you do.

Third, you get compared to ‘ normal ’ .

Algorithms calculate how well you fit within the acceptable range. You have scores you’ve never seen — risk scores, trust scores, health scores, threat assessments. These determine how the system ultimately treats you.

Fourth, if you fall outside the acceptable range, things stop working.

You’re not arrested. Instead, your loan is denied, your account is closed, your posts don’t reach anyone, your license comes under review. There’s no trial and no appeal because technically nothing happened — you just didn’t qualify.

Who Makes The Decisions

The people setting standards are a small group — maybe a few hundred — at institutions most people have never heard of.

The Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland sets rules governing every major bank in the world, operating with legal immunity that no government can pierce. The IIASA in Austria produces the ‘black box’ computer models that end up driving climate policy globally. The FATF, which was created informally in 1989 without any legal basis and an open-ended mandate, now determines who can access the global financial system. In January 2026, a new body called GLOBAC will merge the world’s accreditation organisations, creating a single entity that decides which certifications are valid globally — meaning one body will determine who is qualified to participate in professional and commercial life worldwide. And major foundations like Rockefeller, Ford, Gates, and Open Society fund the research and advocacy that shapes what becomes accepted wisdom.

These groups set what counts as normal. Governments, banks, platforms, and employers implement. By the time a rule affects you, it’s filtered through so many layers there’s no one person who made the decision.

How We Got Here

The Bank for International Settlements was founded in 1930. Major UN agencies came in the 1940s. Specialised standard-setting bodies were added through the following decades.

A turning point came in 1972. ‘Limits to Growth’ argued the planet couldn’t sustain unlimited expansion, justifying global-scale management of human activity. That same year, IIASA was founded to model global systems — remarkably, a joint US-Soviet project at the height of the Cold War. Their models have shaped policy ever since.

The digital age added surveillance. Smartphones meant everyone carried a tracking device. Social media meant everyone volunteered their thoughts. Financial technology meant every transaction was recorded.

Then came 2020. COVID activated everything that had been built. For the first time, ‘indicator governance’ went live globally. Dashboards drove policy automatically. Your vaccination status determined whether you could work or travel. The world synchronised to the same metrics. Measurement didn’t just inform governance — measurement became governance.

Now we’re in completion. Programmable digital currencies could let transactions be approved or denied based on external criteria. Digital ID systems would tie identity to compliance status. By 2030, if trends continue, the infrastructure will be complete.

What Makes This Different

Traditional governance was about laws — things you couldn’t do, with punishment if you did them. The default was freedom.

This system inverts that. The default is exclusion. You must be approved, verified, compliant before you can participate. Instead of punishment after the fact, you get filtered out preemptively based on scores. Your transactions will fail, because of your ‘unacceptable’ behaviour.

The people running this don’t necessarily think they’re doing anything wrong. Most believe they’re solving real problems — financial instability, climate change, health threats. The issue isn’t about intent. It’s that they’re building global control without democratic mandate, and completely without accountability.

What You Can Do

There are a few things you can do in meantime while a better strategy is formulated. The system has dependencies. Reduce any of them, and you reduce its power over you.

It needs to see you — so use cash when you can, keep some life offline, use encryption, and don’t volunteer information unnecessarily .

It needs you dependent on it — so reduce debt, build savings, develop skills, grow food, build relationships outside platforms .

It needs you isolated — so find others who understand and build a community .

It needs you to accept its authority — so ask the question frequently, and in public: who authorised these people?

You can’t fully exit while living in contemporary society. Your privacy was stripped along the way, and that — along with the accountability gap — is one thing that has to be made right. But until it is, you can reduce exposure step by step. Every bit of independence is a bit of freedom.

The Key Question

When you get down to it, there’s really just one question worth asking: who gave these institutions the authority to set the rules for the world?

When you look into it, the answer is that nobody did — they simply started doing it, and nobody stopped them. Now you know they exist.

What you do with that knowledge is up to you.