The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Thumbnail Green
2h

Nathan Wolfe works for DARPA. Dangerous dude. Harvard etc. dissociative psycho.

1hEdited

These new systems will require massive and extortionately expensive social and technological change -to such a degree that they could well fail or be rejected by the population. Possibly this is why the "elite" are proceeding with the destruction of our current system - food, climate, health, war - so that we are left utterly reduced and with no choice.

In fact they have said as much - that this is how they will implement their programme to maintain their stranglehold on wealth and power.

https://substack.com/@jdee/note/c-58425367

"And what did the ‘customer’ want? Well, back then behind closed doors we knew that anthropogenic warming was nonsense, but the government wished to use it as a lever to push forward some radical policies.

Overtly signalled as energy security policies, - they were, in fact, a raft of draconian economic reforms designed to maintain the status quo for the privileged few under deteriorating market conditions."

I cannot see how such extensive and total reorganisation could come about without massive destruction first. I still believe this will fail, it is too complex, centralised and removed from practical reality.

And the entire programme is based on lies and fakery. You cannot simulate genuine spiritual ideals, or lie about science indefinitely. Marketing and advertising "new ideals"...make me vomit. It is the same old crap. How long do they think they can continue to lie?

