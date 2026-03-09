The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

2d

ESC. You have been saying for a long time we are living through Scientific Socialism. Who could doubt after this?

The engineering you have formulated to network this information stack and route/process/verify through multiple competing AI systems is mind boggling. Then you have to actually READ this stuff THEN you have to steer and guide based on your understanding!

Are you sure you don't work for Ghislaine?!

2 replies by esc and others
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
3d

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏💯💯 OUTSTANDING!!!!!!

I knew Palantir connected to Peragon, but I didn't know where- RELX.

Anyone who needs to know how we ended up here, here is your bullet point map.

Its long so will challenge the short attention span crew, but if they can make it, theyll have their why all tied up with a pretty bow😉🤫

Nice one Esc.🎩👍

