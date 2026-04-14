The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Anna Golinska's avatar
Anna Golinska
1h

You can keep imagining a single global machine.

But the machine is already buckling under its own weight.

Multipolarity isn’t coming — it’s happening while you scroll.

The dream is convergence.

The data is divergence.

Sovereignty is what leaks through the cracks.

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Jeff Bernat's avatar
Jeff Bernat
2h

Who writes the standards?

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