The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

The Iranians don't appear to be military defeated at this moment in time.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
1d

Iran just struck Haifa oil terminal. Maybe they read esc

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