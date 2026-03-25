The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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curiouslyabsent's avatar
curiouslyabsent
3h

I'm like 75% convinced that Kushner is the physical incarnation of Ahriman that Rudolf Steiner wrote about many years ago - pure ruthless materialism absent of any trace of spirituality.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5hEdited

Thanks ESC. Iran is burned and shy, and only hardliners remain now. USrael's plan is to never-give-a-sucker-an-even-break, and they know it.

The Saudis do not like the idea of a collaborative US/Iranian tollgate at Hormuz, nor Kuwaitis, Qataries, etc. Israel wants Iran to not exist as a competitor at all.

Iran, wants in the Mideast what Russia wants in Europe, a new security structure that prevents attacks upon it.

I hope Iran and Russia both get something along those lines, myself.

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